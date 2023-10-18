Jenna Lyons Reveals She Regrets Comment She Made in RHONY Season 14

“Real Housewives of New York City” season 14 star Jenna Lyons revealed what she has regretted the most about her time on the Bravo franchise. While filming the October 15 episode of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” a fan asked the former president of J. Crew if “there is anything [she] regret[s] saying in her confessionals this season.” Lyons replied she regretted a comment she made to her castmate Ubah Hassan. The fashion designer referenced that she was supportive of Erin Lichy after her heated argument with Hassan in RHONY season 14, episode 10. As fans are aware, Hassan was upset that Lichy hid her phone after she pushed her into a pool. The model later took Lichy’s sunglasses in retaliation.

“I think the one thing I wish I hadn’t said, which I realize had a deeper meaning to someone. I said to Ubah that I was taking sides with Erin in the moment. And I think it felt not great for her, and she felt like I was not seeing her and taking sides. I felt badly ’cause it really, I think, hurt her and I never wanted to hurt her,” said the mother of one.

Ubah Hassan Discussed Her Issues With Erin Lichy in RHONY Season 14

During an October 2023 interview with Variety, Hassan shared she took issue with individuals who have labeled her as “angry” following her interaction with Lichy. She stated that she is “quite aware that when Black girls raise their voice or speak, we’ve always been painted the ones that cause the more conflict.” In addition, the reality television personality stated that Lichy has not received the same amount of criticism as Hassan, despite also calling her names.

“I don’t think it’s only Black, I think it’s Chinese, Indian — anyone who is not blonde hair, blue eyes, we do feel this way. Like, we feel judged,” continued Hassan.

Hassan also stated that Lichy had lied about the amount of time she had her phone, which further upset her. According to the model, Lichy kept her phone for more than 45 minutes. In addition, the Ubah Hot founder stated that issues intensified with the mother of three after she overheard her saying Lichy had gone back to her room.

“I was literally just telling them that she was here and she was coming back, and you saw how she came to me like a hot tamale,” said the RHONY star. “You take my phone, you don’t apologize, I don’t speak to you all day, all afternoon. I don’t mention your name in a bad way.”

The reality television star went on to say that she believed Lichy was being “disrespectful.” Hassan also stated she believed Lichy was “gaslighting” during the argument in RHONY season 14, episode 10.

“She’s a s***-stirrer, everybody knows it,” stated Hassan.

Erin Lichy Discussed Pranking Ubah Hassan in an October 2023 Interview

Lichy opened up about her argument with Hassan while speaking to Us Weekly in October 2023. The 36-year-old suggested she did not expect Hassan to get upset after she took her phone.

“It wasn’t clear to her that I had her phone. I also thought we were pranking. Like, I didn’t think it was going to be that deep,” said Lichy.

She also referenced that she decided to hide Hassan’s cell phone after the model pranked her by pushing her into a pool. Lichy stated that Hassan “took a chance” when she did so, as she could have been in distress over the situation.

“Like what if I had gotten upset for getting thrown in the pool? Like what if that really had scared me? What if I had a past trauma. To take chances with a new friend, in that situation, she took a chance. Luckily, it was fine. But you know, I took a chance. It wasn’t well-received. I learned,” said Lichy.