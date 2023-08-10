RHONY Star Ubah Hassan Criticizes VPR Personality: ‘She’s So Low’

“Real Housewives of New York City” star Ubah Hassan shared her thoughts about the drama surrounding “Vanderpump Rules” star Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval. As fans are aware, Sandoval and Leviss were romantically involved while he was still in a relationship with his now ex-girlfriend, Ariana Madix.

During an August 2023 interview with ELLE, alongside her RHONY castmates Sai de Silva and Brynn Whitfield, Hassan played a game where she had to guess quotes from “Real Housewives” stars. When Whitfield correctly surmised that “Vanderpump Rules” executive producer Lisa Vanderpump said, “I’m passionate about dogs, just not crazy about b*****,” De Silva mentioned Sandoval’s cheating scandal. Hassan shared that she found Sandoval and Leviss’ behavior deplorable. The model stated that she particularly had an issue with Leviss because she was close friends with Madix.

“The best friend is like murder, like, she is — she’s so low of the low of the low of the low,” said Hassan.

De Silva then shared she believed that Sandoval and Madix had relationship issues before he cheated on her with Leviss.

“Something was being ignored here, like, their relationship wasn’t right,” said the social media influencer.

Hassan replied that she did not believe that was an excuse for Sandoval to have a relationship with Leviss.

“Having a wrong relationship does not give your best friend permission to go and sit in your man’s d***. Those people, they would be dead,” said Hassan.

Brynn Whitfield Shared She Has a Close Relationship With Lisa Vanderpump

During a July 2023 episode of the “Mention It All” podcast, Whitfield shared that she and Vanderpump’s daughter, Pandora Vanderpump Sabo, are long-time friends. She revealed that Vanderpump had inquired if she would have liked to be on the “Vanderpump Rules” cast before the production of its first season in 2013. According to Whitfield, she declined the offer as she wanted to continue her career in public relations.

“I got on my high horse and I was, like, telling Lisa and Pandy, I was like, ‘I would never do reality TV, that is, like, so trashy,’” continued Whitfield.

The 36-year-old said that Sabo messaged her about her distaste for reality television after it was announced she was starring on RHONY for its 14th season.

“The second I got it, Pandy screenshotted it, she was like, ‘Really, b****? Oh okay.’ I was like, ‘I’m poor,’” said Whitfield while laughing.

Whitfield also shared that she believed she and SUR manager, Peter Madrigal, who has appeared in several seasons of “Vanderpump Rules,” kissed about 17 years ago.

‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Lala Kent Shared She Has Interacted With Brynn Whitfield

“Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent spoke about her appreciation for Whitfield in the August 8 episode of her podcast, “Give Them Lala.” Kent shared that she appreciated that Whitfield opened up about her childhood and family issues in RHONY season 14, episode 4. She also noted that she has interacted with Whitfield because of her connection to Vanderpump.

“To hear someone like Brynn talk about her past and then to see just what a beautiful human she is today, is like pretty inspiring,” said Kent. “I’ve had the luxury of meeting her, she’s friends with Pandora, so we’ve crossed paths, but she just seems to really love life.”

New episodes of RHONY air Sundays on Bravo.