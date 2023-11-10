Real Housewives Star Explains Why She Was a No-Show at BravoCon

“Real Housewives of New York City” star Jenna Lyons didn’t join her co-stars at BravoCon 2023.

The former J. Crew executive skipped the Bravo fanfest that was held in Las Vegas from November 3-5, and when asked about it she gave a cheeky reason.

On November 6, 2023, Lyons first told Entertainment Tonight she “had things to do,” before sharing more details.

Jenna Lyons Joked About the ‘Important’ Things She Had to Do During BravoCon Weekend

On the first season of the RHONY reboot, Lyons set herself apart from co-stars Sai De Silva, Erin Lichy, Ubah Hassan, Brynn Whitfield, and Jessel Taank. She skipped out midway through a girls’ weekend at Lichy’s Hamptons house to sleep at her own place, and she flew separately from her co-stars for a cast trip to Anguilla because she “didn’t want to fly coach” with them.

As for why she didn’t join her castmates for the BravoCon weekend, Lyons told ET she had a lot on her plate. “I said some really important things to do, like twiddle my thumbs,” she cracked.

“No, I had an event and I had some other things that I had to do that were personal,” Lyons added. “And I’m preparing for — I have to leave tonight, I have to be on a flight so I just couldn’t. It didn’t work out.”

Lyons did not respond when asked if she missed being at BravoCon, and instead played “coy,” the outlet noted.

Jenna’s RHONY Co-Stars Vouched For Her at BravoCon

While Lyons didn’t appear at BravoCon, her co-stars did talk about her. At the “Let’s Hear it for (New) New York” panel, De Silva spoke up immediately to address Lyons’ absence. “Jenna is at an event tonight and she apologizes that she cannot be here,” the influencer said.

According to BravoTV.com, later in the panel, Whitfield teased that Lyons was ”in bed with her girlfriend.” “I got a selfie this morning, she’s very happy,” Whitfield joked of Lyons’ relationship with photographer Cass Bird. Whitfield added that they could all “talk s***” about Lyons because she was missing from the panel.

Lyons’ absence has some wondering if it’s a sign she won’t return for a second season of RHONY.

During an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live” in October, the fashion guru told host Andy Cohen that her “thorn” of season 14 was “the whole show.”

But Cohen does not think fans should read into too much regarding Lyons’ snarky comments – or her absence from BravoCon. “Her not being a BravoCon is not any great statement on her relationship to the show or with us,” he told Entertainment Tonight. “We have a great relationship and I hope she comes back.

Cohen seemed even more upbeat about Lyons’ status in an interview with Deadline. “I am confident that I want her to return and I hope she does,” the Bravo host said.

