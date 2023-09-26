RHONJ Stars Suspended Following Physical Fight at Party Hosted by Teresa Giudice

Two “Real Housewives of New Jersey” stars are in hot water following an incident that took place at a party held by Teresa Giudice.

On September 21, 2023, Giudice hosted a “Tipsy in Tulum” themed party that was filmed for season 14 of the Bravo reality show. Co-stars Jennifer Aydin, Dolores Catania, Jackie Goldschneider, Jenn Fessler, Danielle Cabral, and newcomer Tiffany Chantell were all in attendance at the themed bash, as seen in photos shared by the @RHONJObsessed fan account.

But the party took an unexpected turn when Cabral allegedly got violent with Aydin during an argument, and it resulted in an investigation – and a filming suspension.

Here’s what you need to know:

Danielle Cabral Threw a Drink at Jennifer Aydin During Teresa Giudice’s Party, a Source Claimed

Cabral joined RHONJ in season 13 and did not appear to have beef with Aydin at all during filming. But while filming the season “Tipsy in Tulum” 14 party, the two got into an argument, a production source told All About The Real Housewives. The insider claimed that Cabral became upset over something Aydin said about her and threw a drink cup at her. Security then asked Cabral to leave the party, the outlet noted.

“Jennifer ended up revealing something about Danielle that didn’t make her look good and it set Danielle off, but no one was expecting for things to get physical,” a source told AATRH. “Danielle immediately went in Jennifer’s face screaming,” another source said. “She would not step away from Jennifer Aydin’s face so Jennifer pushed her shoulder to back off. That’s when Danielle grabbed a drink and threw it upside Jennifer’s face. People were screaming…Danielle did not care, she made it like she wanted it to keep going.”

According to the Wrap, Aydin was bruised after the cup hit her face. The incident is being investigated by Bravo.

Heavy has reached out to reps for Aydin and Cabral for comment.

Jennifer Aydin & Danielle Cabral Have Been Suspended From RHONJ Filming

Aydin and Cabral had been scheduled to film for RHONJ on Friday, September 22, but their shoots were canceled, per The Wrap. A source told Us Weekly that both women have been suspended from filming.

Another source told Page Six that Aydin and Cabral are not permitted to film at all, including solo scenes, while the incident is under investigation by Bravo and the production company Sirens Media.

The incident took place one day after Deadline reported that Bravo’s parent company, NBCUniversal, initiated new workplace conduct guidelines with a call for alcohol-related training for cast members and crew that would include guidelines on “when and how” production should “intervene to maintain cast and crew safety.”

Audin and Cabral have not yet spoken out on the incident, but fans have – and many of them are Team Jen.

On Instagram, one commenter called Cabral “vile” for allegedly getting violent with Aydin. “Jen was the one who welcomed you to the group and you do her like that is sad man,” another viewer wrote.

Others accused Cabral of trying to create her own viral “Real Housewives of New Jersey” moment more than a decade after Guidice’s famous table flip incident. “Stop trying to recreate moments – you doing too much for the cameras. Damn, new HW’s coming in hot and looking stupid asf,”one commenter wrote

