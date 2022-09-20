Teresa Giudice Opens up About Her First DWTS Performance

Teresa Giudice is getting real about her first performance on “Dancing With The Stars,” including the table flip she executed with dance partner Pasha Pashkov.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight published on Sept. 20, the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star said about the table flip, “At first I know I was like, I didn’t know if I wanted to do it,” Giudice shared of her initial hesitation. “[But then,] I’m like, ‘You know what? I know my fans are gonna love it.'”

Giudice continued, “I did it for them. And this time I did it with a smile on my face.”

During her interview with Entertainment Tonight, Pashkov also chimed in about his dancing partner. “Listen I think I have the best partner,” Pashkov said about Giudice. ‘We clicked from the very beginning, it’s super easy communication.”

Viewers can catch brand new episodes of “Dancing With The Stars” every Monday night at 8 p.m. Eastern time on Disney+.

Giudice’s Daughters Gave Her Advice About Competing on DWTS

When Giudice signed on to compete in this season’s “Dancing With The Stars,” her four daughters gave her advice on what she could expect and what she should do.

“[My daughter] Gia, she was a dancer,” Giudice explained while speaking with PEOPLE on Sept. 13 while attending the BOOHOO x Kourtney Kardashian Barker runway show. “All four of my daughters started out dancing, like 2½, 3 years old. Right now, the only one that’s professionally dancing is my youngest, Audriana.”