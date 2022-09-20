Teresa Giudice Opens up About Her First DWTS Performance

Teresa Giudice is getting real about her first performance on “Dancing With The Stars,” including the table flip she executed with dance partner Pasha Pashkov.
In an interview with Entertainment Tonight published on Sept. 20, the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star said about the table flip, “At first I know I was like, I didn’t know if I wanted to do it,” Giudice shared of her initial hesitation. “[But then,] I’m like, ‘You know what? I know my fans are gonna love it.'”
Giudice continued, “I did it for them. And this time I did it with a smile on my face.”
During her interview with Entertainment Tonight, Pashkov also chimed in about his dancing partner. “Listen I think I have the best partner,” Pashkov said about Giudice. ‘We clicked from the very beginning, it’s super easy communication.”
Viewers can catch brand new episodes of “Dancing With The Stars” every Monday night at 8 p.m. Eastern time on Disney+.
Giudice’s Daughters Gave Her Advice About Competing on DWTS
When Giudice signed on to compete in this season’s “Dancing With The Stars,” her four daughters gave her advice on what she could expect and what she should do.
“[My daughter] Gia, she was a dancer,” Giudice explained while speaking with PEOPLE on Sept. 13 while attending the BOOHOO x Kourtney Kardashian Barker runway show. “All four of my daughters started out dancing, like 2½, 3 years old. Right now, the only one that’s professionally dancing is my youngest, Audriana.”
“I told her that she needs to be engaged with her partner,” said Giudice’s oldest daughter, Gia Giudice. “She needs to love the dance, feel the music and really connect with the audience.”
Milania Giudice, 16, agreed with her older sister. “She’s watched Audriana at every dance competition,” Giudice said about her mom. “She’s watched a million dancers. I think she’s got it. I believe in her.”
Another ‘Real Housewives’ Star Encouraged Giudice to Join DWTS
While speaking with Page Six on Sept. 8, Giudice revealed that “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kenya Moore encouraged her to join the show this season. Moore competed in the last season of “Dancing With The Stars” with partner Brandon Armstrong.
“I was like, ‘I’ve been asked to be on ‘Dancing With the Stars,’ what do you think? Should I do it?’” Giudice said of her conversation with Moore. “And she’s like, ‘Definitely, you should do it, you’re going to love it.'”
Giudice continued, “She’s like, ‘You’re in good shape, you’re going to get into even better shape.’ I’m like, ‘Oh my God, I love that. That’s music to my ears.’”
The two starred in the first season of “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” together, which brought different “Real Housewives” stars across all franchises together for a weeklong vacation. During Moore and Giudice’s season, the ladies traveled to The Turks & Caicos.
“We just did the ‘Ultimate Girls Trip’ together, and that’s my girl!” Giudice told Page Six about Moore. “We have never worked together before, and then she, like, stuck up for me against Ramona [Singer].”
