Jennifer Aydin Called a ‘Maniac’ by RHONJ Co-Star

Jennifer Aydin is being called out by her “Real Housewives of New Jersey” co-star, Joe Gorga.

Aydin and Gorga were involved in some kind of incident while at BravoCon 2022 in October. Things got a bit heated when Aydin saw Gorga — and his wife Melissa — in the lobby of the Gansevoort hotel where they had been staying for the convention.

According to video shared by Page Six, some words were exchanged before Aydin was seen throwing a drink. Both Aydin and the Gorgas have very different recollections of what went down. Aydin’s assistant shared a TikTok in which she explained the full story from her perspective. She claims that Melissa started yelling things at Aydin, calling her a “loser” and a “wannabe.” Things escalated from there. Aydin’s assistant said that the RHONJ star felt attacked and unsafe, which Melissa actually called out on her podcast.

“You can clearly see in the video that Joe and I are no where near her,” Melissa Gorga said on the October 20, 2022, episode of the “On Display” podcast.

Less than a month after the fact, Joe Gorga is saying that everything that people have heard about the incident is a “lie.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Joe Gorga Said That Aydin Was Acting ‘Like a Maniac’

Joe Gorga Reveals Truth About BravoCon Drama

Joe Gorga shared his side of the story when it came to the interaction with Aydin at the hotel.

“Everything that you heard is a lie,” Gorga said on the November 11, 2022, episode of the “Chicks in the Office” podcast. “Whatever you heard Jennifer’s assistant say, it was all lies,” he added.

“The story is out there that she threw a drink me, and I was saying these vulgar things to her — no,” Joe Gorga said. “First of all, I was 50 feet away with my wife.” He went on to say that Aydin “likes to dig a lot and she gets involved in [his] family business.”

Joe Gorga admits that Melissa Gorga did say something to Aydin that stirred the pot, but he didn’t think things would get so intense.

“If you watched her on the TV show through the years, she drinks a lot, she’s violent, she throws thing, she breaks glasses, she wants to stab you with it, she throws knives,” Joe Gorga continued. “I mean, this is who she is, she’s crazy. Picture her in real life. That’s editing,” he added.

“She was out of control to the point where it was embarrassing. Yelling at the top of her lungs like a maniac,” he said.

Cohen Reacted to the Video of Aydin’s Interaction With the Gorgas

Shortly after things went down, RHONJ executive producer Andy Cohen was shown a video of the incident between Aydin and the Gorgas.

“I think it’s gross,” he told Entertainment Tonight. “Period dot.”

The Gorgas and Teresa Giudice are no longer speaking and Aydin has been a long-time friend to Giudice, which is likely why there is a major disconnect between Aydin and the Gorgas.

Aydin served as a bridesmaid at Giudice’s summer wedding to Luis Ruelas while the Gorgas didn’t even attend — which was their own choice. Even if they did attend, Melissa Gorga would not have been in the wedding as Giudice didn’t ask her to be a bridesmaid, which was another point of contention.

