RHONJ Star Takes Shot at Margaret Josephs’ Looks

Could there be another feud brewing between “Real Housewives of New Jersey” stars Jennifer Aydin and Margaret Josephs?

During a recent appearance on Real-ity’s Dish, Aydin revealed that she was a fan of the show before she was a “Housewife,” and managed to take a shot at Josephs’ appearance while in the process.

“I had my favorites before, [but] all of that transitioned because Teresa [Giudice] always looked like she was the hardest to get along with for me, and actually she was the easiest,” Aydin said. “You know, Margaret I always thought was funny — she came on a year before me — I always thought she was funny. I didn’t get her look aesthetic-wise or why they would pick her, but she’s got a great personality.”

During this season of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey,” Aydin and Josephs have butted heads quite a bit, especially after Aydin called Josephs “sloppy” after she revealed that she slept with her boss as a young girl. The two have hurled insults back and forth at each other, with Josephs even calling Aydin a “concubine.” However, during the most recent April 21 episode, the two came to a truce, but who knows how long that will last now?

Aydin and Josephs Will Allegedly Go at It During the Upcoming Reunion

According to a new report from Page Six, Aydin and Josephs went at it a lot during the season 11 taping, as did Giudice and Jackie Goldschneider. A source told the publication, “Teresa and Jackie did not disappoint. If Teresa and Jackie were the main event, the undercard fight was Margaret and Jennifer. There are a few surprises.”

So far, this season has been pretty explosive, and it seems like the upcoming reunion will cover it all. The insider also revealed to Page Six that the reunion didn’t finish taping until 9 p.m. that evening.

Aydin Thinks That Josephs ‘Has It out for Her’

During a February 2021 interview with Us Weekly, Aydin admitted that she believes that Josephs “has it out for her.” Aydin told the publication at the time, “I think she has it out for me because there’s nobody else. I’m an easy target for her.”

Aydin continued, explaining that Josephs isn’t out for Melissa Gorga or Giudice due to their “seniority” on the show, as well as Dolores Catania. “Who’s left?” Aydin said. “Obviously I’m very outspoken, so it’s easy for someone to eye roll on me every now and then, but you know what? I can handle Margaret.”

During the interview, Aydin also responded to Josephs’ claim during the season that Aydin just married her husband for money. “My husband didn’t have money when I married him. I mean, his parents supported him and he was a resident when I met him,” Aydin revealed. “So, I didn’t marry him for his money. I mean, obviously I knew he was going to have a good future. I married him to get in his pants, not his wallet, people. OK? If you don’t know my story.”

