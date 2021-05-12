Jennifer Aydin Dishes Out Opinion on Melissa & Joe Gorga’s Relationship

In a new interview, “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Jennifer Aydin is weighing in on Melissa and Joe Gorga’s marriage. During this season, the Gorga family has not shied away from sharing their relationship issues and fights with viewers.

While speaking to Us Weekly on May 10, Aydin revealed what she really thinks about The Gorga’s marriage. “I think their marriage is strong,” Aydin admitted to the publication. “I think their marriage is solid.”

Aydin continued, “I know they get annoyed with each other left and right, but that’s what marriage is. That’s what true love is when you’re able to love and be annoyed all at the same time. So I think their marriage is fine. They’re a great couple.”

Viewers can tune into the season finale of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” on Wednesday, May 12, at 9/8c.

Gorga Admitted That She Was ‘Struggling’ in Her Marriage

Before the season aired, Gorga admitted in an interview with Us Weekly that she was “struggling” in her relationship with Joe Gorga.

“This season, it’s very raw. It’s very real. It’s very different this season for Joe and I,” Gorga told the outlet at the time. “We’ve done very good for 11 years. We’re a great couple. We try really hard. We fight really hard for our family and it’s not easy to be on reality TV for 11 years and still stand strong.”

Gorga continued, “It’s not easy. We’re struggling. I’m not sitting here telling you that, like, I’m moving out of my house today but we were struggling and we show it. … We’re fighting out of it.”

And, over the course of this season of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey,” viewers have watched as the couple has gotten into quarrels. While on a cast trip to the New Jersey Shore, Joe Gorga fought with his wife about her walking ahead of him to get in the car to take them home. Later, their fight spiraled into something bigger and revealed more about their marriage, as Gorga revealed he felt that his wife had changed in recent years.

Gorga Maintains That Her Marital Issues Are Real

After being accused by Jennifer Aydin that her storylines were fake during last season’s reunion, Gorga has maintained that her marital issues are very real. “It’s so real,” Gorga told Entertainment Tonight in March 2021. “Bravo’s not down with that. You start doing any of that, you’re gone. They are not down with that.”

Gorga added, telling the outlet, “I was only married for four years before I had been on TV. I don’t think anyone understands, almost my whole married life I am on reality TV.”

However, despite the hardships, Gorga admitted that maybe there was a silver lining to airing out their issues on the show. “I think almost being on the show and discussing it in front of everyone really made us like, whoa, this is, it’s real,” Gorga admitted to Entertainment Tonight at the time. “and we better check ourselves and realize that our family means more and we’re losing ourselves here for a minute.”

READ NEXT: Teresa Giudice’s Boyfriend Luis Ruelas’ Ex-Wife Weighs In on Relationship