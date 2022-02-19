Jennifer Aydin Asked if She Would Consider an Open Relationship With Husband Bill Aydin

On the premiere episode of season 12 of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey,” Jennifer Aydin confirmed that her husband Bill Aydin had an affair more than a decade ago. Although there had been rumors surrounding Bill’s past, this is the first time that Jennifer confirmed that Bill cheated — and her marriage is set to be a major storyline for much of the upcoming season.

After the episode aired, Jennifer did a number of interviews in which she openly talked about her husband’s affair, how it affected her, how she handled, it, and why she kept it a secret.

“I had no idea. I thought nobody would ever find out. … I never told anybody,” Jennifer told Us Weekly. “Nobody knew — [not] my mother, my sister, my best friend, my cousin. Like, when I say I was taking it to the grave, I kept that secret inside. And it was very hard for me to do, and I was able to do it for the greater good of my family,” she added.

In an interview with S’More Date, Jennifer opened up even more about her husband’s affair — and she revealed if she would ever consider having an open relationship with him.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jennifer Has no Interest in an Open Relationship

Perhaps it’s no surprise that Jennifer is being asked a lot of questions about her marriage since many people seem more curious about her and Bill’s relationship since she came clean about his affair.

On February 6, 2022, S’More Date uploaded an interview with Jennifer in which she answered some questions from fans. When asked what her current relationship status is, Jennifer responded, “happily married.” Jennifer was then asked what makes her marriage works.

“We have an open line of communication… I can totally be myself without having to walk on eggshells around my companion. I can talk to him about anything. He doesn’t get bored of listening to me… he’s my best friend,” she said.

Later on in the interview, Jennifer was asked if she would consider having an open relationship. And her answer was no.

Jennifer Admitted She Wanted to ‘Get Back’ at Bill After He Cheated

Jennifer also opened up about how she felt when she found out that Bill cheated. At the time, she was pregnant with the couple’s fourth child, Christian.

“When I found whatever evidence I had and I confronted him, he did not deny it,” Jennifer said. “He was honest with me. And I went through all the [emotions] that a wife will go through when she finds [that]. I mean, There was anger. I wanted to get him back. I wanted to lash out. But, I was pregnant and about to have my fourth child,” Jennifer continued.

“I didn’t want my family or my friends to know that anything was going on,” Jennifer added, explaining that she chose to pretend that everything was okay — and everything ended up being okay.

Bill did “everything he could” so that Jennifer would forgive him. She told him that she was going to “give [him] a pass.”

READ NEXT: Jennifer Aydin Shares Rare Photo With Her Sister & Fans Think They Look Like Twins