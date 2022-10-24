Jennifer Coolidge Reveals if She Would Join RHOBH

Could Jennifer Coolidge be the next “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star?

While speaking with E! News on Oct. 20 on the “White Lotus” season two red carpet, the actress revealed that she would be open to joining the cast of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” in the future. During her interview, the outlet asked Coolidge which “Real Housewives” franchise she would want to join in the future.

“The Beverly Hills thing is riveting,” Coolidge told the outlet. “It is riveting for many reasons.”

Coolidge continued, “All the gays that I hang with, they’re obsessed with it, so they would want me to do that one. I guess it would be that. Lisa Rinna is such a good villain, so I would love to, I like that.”

During an August 2022 interview with Variety, Coolidge revealed that she was a fan of “The Real Housewives” franchise, telling them that she gets a “kick” out of it.

Viewers can catch the final part of the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 12 reunion on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 8 p.m. Eastern time on Bravo.

There Could Be Some Room for Jennifer Coolidge on Next Season’s ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Cast

Jennifer Coolidge may just be in luck because there could be some room for her on next season’s cast of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” During an interview with Us Weekly at BravoCon 2022, Kathy Hilton revealed that she wouldn’t come back to the show if it’s the exact same cast.

“If it’s same exact cast? Absolutely not,” Hilton told the outlet. “I’m just a friend, so it doesn’t matter. … I don’t ever like to say what other people should be. I just think that you need to mix things up a little bit.”

Lisa Rinna also spoke to Us Weekly about her next season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” after many fans have called for her to step down on social media after her behavior this season.