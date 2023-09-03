RHOC Star Talks Tamra Judge’s Behavior: ‘I Was Shocked’

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Jennifer Pedranti has been at odds with her castmate and former friend, Tamra Judge throughout the show’s 17th season. While filming the new season, which premiered in June 2023, Judge criticized Pedranti’s relationship with her boyfriend, Ryan Boyajian. In season 17, episode 7, Judge claimed Boyajian stated he was sexually attracted to her before he embarked on a relationship with Pedranti. The mother of five responded to the remark by suggesting that the “Two Ts In A Pod” co-host once “had the hots” for her boyfriend. Judge was unhappy with the comment and threw a napkin at Pedranti while having lunch at the upscale restaurant, Nobu, in Malibu. During an August 2023 interview with Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap,” Pedranti stated she did not expect Judge to have such a heated reaction at Nobu. She explained that she was close friends with Judge before they began co-starring together on RHOC during season 17. She stated that she refrained from “stand[ing] up” for herself following the incident because she was “shocked” by her behavior.

“I was shocked. I was shocked,” said Pedranti.

She went on to say that she was surprised by the napkin throw because she and Judge had a pleasant interaction before sitting down for lunch. According to Pedranti, Judge shared she wanted to apologize to Boyajian for stating he was unfaithful in his relationship with the yoga instructor.

“We walked in that night to Nobu and all the girls had gone to the restroom and Tamra and I are standing there and you’re like ‘Awkward,’ because [our issues] had been going on for some time,” said the mother of five. “And long story short, she kind of said ‘I want to have fun with you tonight. I owe Ryan an apology.’ I’m like, ‘Yes, please, he would love that. I want to have fun with you tonight.’ And then we go upstairs, a shot is ordered, we sit down, I hear her make a comment about Ryan, and then it just went – I had no idea that night – and I think that’s why when the napkin was thrown at me, I sit there like a deer in headlights, like ‘I thought we were going to have fun tonight? What did you just say?’ You know, it was shocking.”

Tamra Judge Addressed Her Decision to Throw Her Napkin at Her Castmate

Judge, who rejoined RHOC for season 17 after a 2-year absence, addressed her napkin throw during a July 2023 interview with Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap.” She explained why she decided to throw the napkin at Pedranti.

“I just needed to clean her up a little bit, just a little messy with her stories,” said the mother of four.

In addition, Judge said she feels a compulsion to challenge individuals who tell lies while filming RHOC.

“I’m just a truth-teller and I feel like when you are on a reality TV show – of course I love the liars because they are fun to call out — but when you are on a reality show that you should be honest about what’s going on in your life and all those things, and so when someone is lying to me, it starts to fester in me, and I say ‘Okay,’ I talk to myself, I have a little conversation, ‘Now, let’s keep it together,’ but then before you know it you have a napkin in your face,” said Judge.

Tamra Judge Suggested She Did Not Regret Her Interaction With Jennifer Pedranti at Nobu

During an April 2023 Instagram Live, alongside her castmate Shannon Beador, Judge suggested she did not regret throwing the napkin at Pedranti.

“I don’t live my life with regrets, I mean it was a moment and I can’t really take it back,” said Judge.

Judge clarified that despite her issues with Pedranti, she believes she is a wonderful addition to RHOC.

“I think she is probably one of the best newbies we’ve had in a really long time,” said the RHOC star.