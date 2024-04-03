‘Real Housewives’ Star Makes ‘Overwhelming’ Appearance on ‘Below Deck’

Former “Real Housewives of New York City” main cast member Jill Zarin appeared as a guest aboard the St. David on the latest episode of “Below Deck” season 11, which aired on Bravo on Monday, April 1.

While Zarin was on board as a guest of the primary charter guest, Melinda (whose father-in-law invented the Moderna Coronavirus vaccine, per Zarin), she was certainly the most vocal about the conditions on board. Moments after stepping onto the ship, Zarin noted that the hot tub was too hot and would need to be turned down, and then asked for a particular type of ice for her Diet Cokes.

“Jill is the primary in her head. She’s overwhelming,” stewardess Barbie Pascual said of Zarin in confessional.

Jill Zarin Was Self-Aware During Her ‘Below Deck’ Stay

Although Zarin was a very demanding charter guest, the Zarin Fabrics mogul was aware of her perception among the crew. After telling Pascual, “I’ve tooks a lot of yachts before and every bathroom is loaded with toothbrushes, toothpaste, mouthwash, Band-Aids, Q-Tips. Has anyone ever said that before? Even Tums, some people can’t handle the water or whatever it is, you should have Tums in the bathroom,” Zarin noted about herself, “I’m like the complainer, I’m sorry.”

“I think she’s annoying, and I think it’s too much. You’re a freeloading guest who’s extremely demanding. This is too much for me. I need another stew just for Jill,” Pascual said in a confessional about that moment.

Zarin later recommended that the crew get a doorbell button for the primary guest so that they could beckon crew members should they need anything. Chief steward Fraser Olender said in a confessional, “Jill is crawling into my brain and eating away at my soul.”

By the end of the episode, even Captain Kerry Titheradge chimed in, saying, “What is happening is that Jill is rattling our cage too much and we are focusing on Jill. We should be focusing on the primary. We can’t drift away from what the primary wants, otherwise we make more and more mistakes.”

Zarin’s time aboard the St. David will continue with the episode “Grenadian Nightmare”, which airs April 8 at 9 p.m. Eastern

Jill Zarin Threw it Back to Her RHONY Days

When she’s not making requests of the St. David crew, Zarin is very active on social media, and took a look back at the early days of RHONY in a March 20 Instagram post. The post include photos of the original five RHONY stars, Zarin, Bethenny Frankel, Luann de Lesseps, Alex McCord, and Ramona Singer in front of a green screen holding golden apples while filming their season 1 intro.

“Wednesday Wisdom 🍎 “Always listen to an OG of RHONY when they give motherly advice!” SURPRISE Throw back with these ladies. WOW! What amazing memories we all shared!” Zarin captioned her post.

Fans were delighted to see the original cast all together, even if it was in a throwback photo. “Miss you gals so much!!! The OGs 🥂,” one user wrote in Zarin’s comment section.

