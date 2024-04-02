Shannon Beador Says John Janssen Refused Her Payment Offer

“The Real Housewives of Orange County” star Shannon Beador has had a hard year. After being involved in a hit-and-run DUI in September 2023, she watched as her ex John Janssen began a relationship with former RHOC star Alexis Bellino, Bellino returned to the series, and then Janssen sued Beador for $75,000 he claims to have loaned her during the course of their relationship.

Beador sat down and shared her side of the lawsuit story in an interview clip from Sirius XM’s “Jeff Lewis Live” which was shared to YouTube on April 1.

“It was about a month ago, I got a letter saying ‘You need to come up with a payment plan to pay this money back.’ So it culminated with me realizing that attorney’s fees were going to surpass the amount of money he was seeking — because I’ve been down that road before, I’ve lost a lot of money in legal fees. I also know the mental anguish that goes along with a lawsuit — so even though it’s not warranted I offered to pay John the exact amount that he wanted but he turned the deal down because he didn’t want to sign a mutual non-disparagement agreement,” Beador said in the clip.

Shannon Beador Released a Statement Following John Janssen’s Lawsuit

Play

Beador mentioned this agreement in a prior statement to People, which first reported on the lawsuit, on March 29, telling the outlet, “It is important that I continue to focus on the positive aspects of my life and move forward. John declined the offer because he refused to sign a mutual non-disparagement agreement. I was hoping that if I met his baseless demand we could at least use this as an opportunity to bring complete closure to this chapter in my life.”

According to Beador in her “Jeff Lewis Live” interview, the generosity in their relationship was not one-sided. She told Lewis, “There were two times where he gave me money [in amounts that added to $75,000, per the lawsuit], and there were many times where I paid for things or gave which you would say equates to me giving him money.”

Beador also bemoaned that this legal process is requiring her to go back and look at past photos and documents from her relationship, something she wishes she didn’t have to do. “I want to move forward with my life,” she said.

Beador also noted in her interview that she thought the money from Janssen (some of which was used towards a facelift, per her admission) was given as a gift, and despite his court filing saying he had made multiple attempts at repayment, he never brought it up to her prior to early 2024.

Shannon Beador Wished Vicki Gunvalson a Happy Birthday

Despite all of the drama in Beador’s life, she is making it a point to celebrate the lighter moments, most recently her friend and former RHOC co-star Vicki Gunvalson’s birthday.

“Happy Happy Birthday to my dear friend and fellow Aries @vickigunvalson!!! ❤️ So many memories with non-stop laughter that I will never forget and I look forward to creating many more of those with you! Our 10 year friendship means the world to me and I wish you an incredible year ahead! 🥰 🥰 🥰,” Beador captioned her March 27 birthday tribute to Gunvalson.

“Omg these pictures and memories are everything! Love you my Aries friend 🔥 ❤,” Gunvalson replied to Beador’s slideshow in the comment section.

