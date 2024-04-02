‘Real Housewives’ Alum Says She’ll Never Return to the Franchise

Former “Real Housewives of New York City” star Jill Zarin is sharing she has no plans to come back to the Bravo series.

During a March 2024 appearance on “Real Housewives of Orange County” alum Kelly Dodd and her husband, Rick Leventhal’s podcast, “The Rick and Kelly Show,” Zarin, who left RHONY in 2011, stated that she will “never do ‘gotcha TV’ again.”

“Ever. You know, people say, ‘You would go back to Housewives.’ Never. Ever,” said Zarin.

She also stated that she is not interested in filming another season of “Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip.”

“I will never do ‘gotcha TV’ again. Ever. I’ll say it right here. Exclusive. Never, ever do ‘gotcha TV.’ I call it ‘gotcha TV,'” reiterated Zarin.

When Dodd asked her to elucidate on her definition of “gotcha TV,” she suggested she believed Bravo producers would “set up” some of the networks’ stars.

“Meaning, like, they got you. Like it happened to me and [Dodd] all the time. You would feel like you were set up,” said the former RHONY star.

Former ‘Real Housewives of New York City’ Star Jill Zarin Appeared on a Recent Episode of ‘Below Deck’

Zarin appeared on the 11th season of the Bravo series, “Below Deck.” In the episode, which premiered on April 1, Zarin expressed she was unhappy about a lack of amenities on the yacht. Us Weekly reported that Stew Barbie Pascual was open about how she felt about Zarin in the “Below Deck” episode.

“I think she’s annoying and I think it is too much. You are a freeloading guest who is extremely demanding. This is too much for me. I need another stew just for Jill,” said Pascual to the show’s camera crew.

On a February 2024 episode of “Juicy Scoop with Heather McDonald,” Zarin discussed her experience staying on the yacht for two nights on “Below Deck” season 11. She stated that she overall had an enjoyable time.

“We were hosted by our friends. We had a great time. I’m glad I did it. But it was only five meals. I literally counted,” said the former RHONY personality.

She also noted that she suggested ways to improve future guests’ stay.

Jill Zarin Spoke About New RHONY Stars in a February 2024 Interview

During the “Juicy Scoop with Heather McDonald” podcast interview, Zarin shared her thoughts about the new RHONY cast. As fans are aware, the Bravo series was rebooted with new cast members for season 14. The show’s season 14 cast is returning for its upcoming 15th season.

Zarin shared she appreciated the new cast of RHONY. She also stated she was happy about “the evolution of the show.” In addition, she said she believes Bravo fans have been enjoying the RHONY season 14 stars.

“The girls are beautiful. And I think they are today. I think the girls that they cast are today,” said the former RHONY star.

Zarin then stated she believed she would have “not been cast today.”

“I remember being on the show in the beginning, I didn’t dress well. I didn’t do makeup well,” stated Zarin.

RHONY season 15 does not yet have a release date.