Jill Zarin Dishes on Her Fight With Bethenny Frankel

In a new podcast, former Real Housewives of New York star Jill Zarin dished on her fallout with Bethenny Frankel.

While appearing on an upcoming episode of The LadyGang on PodcastOne, Zarin revealed how she feels about the fight she had with her former friend. “She moved on away from me, and I was the girl who felt abandoned,” Zarin said while on the podcast. “I look back now and I was wrong. I was wrong, I had no right to be angry that she was moving on. I felt the way I felt, I can’t apologize for that. I felt that she was breaking up with me.”

Zarin continued, “I felt like she got a boyfriend, she got Jason, and she was leaving and didn’t want to bring me along for the ride. That was very clear, and I was very hurt by that. I think Bobby was right, which he always is, and he said, ‘What do you care, just let it go.’ But I was very locked into that, and I couldn’t see my way out. Now I see it differently and I can give advice on it, which is back off. Just back off and let her do her thing. When she comes around, she’s not your husband, she’s not the father of your children, she’s just another girlfriend in your life.”

Zarin was a member of The Real Housewives of New York during Seasons 1-4.

Jill Zarin Offered an Update on Her Current Relationship with Bethenny Frankel

While appearing on The LadyGang on PodcastOne, Zarin also gave an update on the current status of her friendship with Frankel. “It depends on how you qualify ‘friends,'” Zarin said. “We are definitely in a better place than we were five years ago.” Zarin and Frankel’s friendship fallout happened during Season 3 of The Real Housewives of New York.

During a September 2020 appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Frankel also gave an update on her relationship with former friend Zarin. “I went over there [to her house] shortly thereafter [Bobby’s funeral] to introduce her to Bryn, but I haven’t seen her since,” Frankel said during the show, according to Bravo. “She texts me every so often. I think she [texted] me ’cause of the Jewish new year. But we don’t see each other.”

Jill Zarin Doesn’t See Herself Returning to ‘The Real Housewives of New York’

During a November 2019 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Zarin revealed that she doesn’t see a return on The Real Housewives of New York in her future. “I could never live up to the fans wanting me to come back, but I think I’m done. The time is over for me,” Zarin told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “I had my run and I’m very happy I did.”

And, as for Frankel’s possible return on the show, Zarin put in her two cents. “I probably would be surprised because I think she’s done, but what do I know, you know? I don’t really know,” Zarin told Entertainment Tonight at the time.

