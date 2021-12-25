Did a Controversial ‘Housewife’ Just Drop a Major Hint About a Return to ‘RHONY’?

The “Real Housewives of New York” is currently on a hiatus with no set plans to resume filming. However, rumors of a major cast shake-up have been circulating for months, and many fans have been wondering who is in, who is out, who will be added, and who might come back after taking some time away.

On December 17, 2021, former “RHONY” star Jill Zarin took to Instagram with an interesting photo and caption. “See you in 2022 NYC,” the caption read. Zarin included a photo of herself sitting across the street from Radio City Music Hall, wearing a sweater that read “Real Housewife (for the holidays).”

Several fans wondered if Zarin was hinting at a return to “RHONY,” which is something that has been rumored for years. Zarin is a part of the second season of “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” — but that films at Dorinda Medley’s home in the Berkshires in Massachusetts — not in New York.

“You put seven or eight girls in a house for a week that don’t know each other and have no connection … especially when you have all A-type personalities. It is literally much more volatile,” Zarin told Showbiz Cheatsheet of her experience on “RHUGT.”

Fans Are Wondering if Zarin Is Dropping a Hint About a Possible Return to ‘RHONY’ in 2022

Shortly after Zarin posted the above photo to her Instagram account, fans took to Reddit to try to figure out what she could have been hinting at. Someone started a thread asking if Zarin was coming back or just posting for attention — and the comments were extremely mixed. While some fans would love for Zarin to rejoin the cast, others can’t stand her.

“She’s trying to manifest,” one Redditor commented.

“Give it up, Jill, this is so embarrassing,” someone else wrote.

“I hope she comes back,” another Reddit user added.

“She means she’s going on vacation for the holidays and returning in the new year. I see why it’s confusing. Sometimes we refer to these franchises by their location’s name… In this case, I really think she’s simply referring to the town she lives in,” someone else speculated.

“I think she is just putting it out in the universe and praying that Andy calls her,” a fifth comment read.

Zarin Has Long Been Rumored to Want to Return to ‘RHONY’

Zarin is undoubtedly considered an OG member of the “RHONY” franchise. She was a part of the show for four seasons before deciding to leave. She fired off a letter to her co-stars with her intentions, and has said that she regrets doing so.

“One night… I think I took a sleeping pill and I typed out an email to my producer and three out of the five housewives. I said, ‘I’m leaving the show. I want to leave on a high. I’m in a good place right now,'” she told Huff Post in 2011. “I kind of got cold feet the next day, and I said, ‘Ah, that was stupid, I shouldn’t have sent that email out.’ … So, when I got the phone call from my production company, I knew,” she added.

On the May 6, 2021, episode of “Watch What Happens Live!” Zarin told Andy Cohen that she’d love to return to “RHONY” — but in a “friend” role rather than a full-time “Housewife.”

In October 2021, another rumor that Zarin would return as a “friend” circulated. However, nothing about the cast for a potential new season has been confirmed at this time.

