Fans React to ‘Stunning’ New Photo of Jill Zarin

Jill Zarin and her daughter Allyson Shapiro were in attendance at the premiere of “Book Club: The Next Chapter” movie and the “Real Housewives of New York City” alum posted several photos of the event on Instagram.

“A family affair for the premiere of @bookclubmovie 📚 Thank you for having us, a true all-star cast, was so honored to even be in the room with them!!” she captioned the series of photos. The Bravo star was wearing a semi-sheer black-striped midi dress by Norma Kamali.

She received many compliments on her look, including from RHOBH star Sutton Stracke, who wrote, “Look at you!!!” RHOD alum LeeAnne Locken commented, “🔥🔥🔥🔥.” However, the comments were also flooded by people who commented on Zarin’s appearance and said she looked like she’d lost a lot of weight. “You look amazing. How have you lost the weight?” one said. Another added, “Too thin! Makes you look older, you were beautiful the way you were!” Someone wrote, “Stunning !”

The movie’s premiere took place at AMC Lincoln Square, according to Focus Features, and featured the movie’s actors Jane Fonda, Diane Keaton, Mary Steenburgen and Candice Bergen. The film is described as a story about “four best friends as they take their book club to Italy for the fun girls trip they never had. When things go off the rails and secrets are revealed, their relaxing vacation turns into a once-in-a-lifetime cross-country adventure.”

Jill Zarin Spoke About Wanting to Get a Facelift After Seeing Herself on TV for RHUGT

Zarin appeared as a main cast member in the debut season of “The Real Housewives of New York City” and remained with the show until the end of the fourth season. She returned as a guest star for seasons 9 through 12, before making her comeback on season 2 of the Peacock spinoff “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.”

Zarin appeared alongside several other Housewives for the “Ex-Wives Club” edition of RHUGT, and she shared that she thought she needed some work done after seeing herself on screen. “I need a facelift, I do,” Zarin told Page Six in July 2022. “Not in person, but on TV. I know I need my eyes done. I may need some tweaking, but it’s OK. I own it.”

“I’m not like some of my sister-wives who denied doing anything, and yet they look better now than they did 20 years ago,” she added.

Jill Zarin Was Reportedly Linked With a RHONY Legacy Show Which Is Now Up in the Air

Zarin was also rumored to be one of the RHONY stars returning to Bravo for the highly anticipated “Legacy” show, but the plans for the show were reportedly put on hold over issues with casting and pay, Page Six reported.

Zarin was said to be one of the RHONY stars returning, as well as Kelly Bensimon, Dorinda Medley, Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan. Sometime after it was announced though, sources told Page Six that Zarin walked away after her demands weren’t met at negotiations and the show was temporarily shelved.

Shortly before that, Cohen had made a joke about Zarin on “Watch What Happens Live” insinuating that she was desperate to return to Bravo screens. Cohen announced that Taylor Armstrong was going to be returning to the Bravo universe on RHOC, becoming the first Housewife to move from one show to another as the RHOBH alum now lives in Orange County.

“In unrelated news, Jill Zarin is closing on homes in Potomac, New Jersey, Beverly Hills, Orange County, Atlanta, Miami, Dubai, and Salt Lake City,” Cohen then quipped, before adding, “Just kidding! I love you Jill.”

