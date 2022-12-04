‘Real Housewives’ Star Reveals Her Mom Had a Stroke

A “Real Housewives” star shared the news that her mother suffered a stroke and was hospitalized over the Thanksgiving holiday.

On Sunday, November 27, 2022, “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” star Jill Zarin shared a video of herself at Boca Raton Regional Hospital in Florida. According to Page Six, Zarin was visiting her mom, Gloria Kamen. At the time, Zarin didn’t share what happened to her mother, only that she and her daughter were visiting.

“I’m visiting my mom. I just got here, but on the way up we happened to be passing all the names, and I saw this the other day. I showed Ally the executive circle — look who’s here,” Zarin said on her Instagram Stories as she admired her name on the list of financial donors.

On November 30, 2022, Zarin revealed that her mom is expected to make a full recovery. Heavy has reached out to Zarin for further comment.

Here’s what you need to know:

Zarin Is Spending Her Birthday in Boca With Her Mom

Kamen is still recovering in the hospital, days after suffering a stroke. Zarin is celebrating her birthday a bit differently this year, as she’s by her mom’s bedside, though she let fans know that her mom is expected to recover completely.

“Last year I was with my parents and some very close friends at Art Basel but this year will be with my mom in the hospital recovering from a stroke. She is so strong and a fighter and with a few weeks of physical therapy in rehab she will be ready to celebrate her 65th wedding anniversary on Christmas Day ! She is expected to have a full recovery (Thank God and thanks to the amazing doctors and nurses at Boca Regional Hospital),” she captioned an Instagram post.

Zarin thanked fans for the love and support, calling this a “challenging” time.

“It takes a village and we have a city,” she wrote.

Fans of Zarin may remember her mom as she has appeared on several episodes of “The Real Housewives of New York” back when Zarin starred on the show.

Fans Wished Zarin a Happy Birthday & Sent Prayers for Her Mom

Several fans took to the comments section of Zarin’s post to wish her a happy birthday and to share their wishes for her mom’s speedy recovery. She received a few messages from other “Real Housewives” stars as well.

“Happy birthday!!! Hope you Mom feels better soon,” former RHONY star Ramona Singer wrote.

“Happy Birthday, Jill ! Have a wonderful day! Xoxoxo,” Caroline Manzo from “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” said.

“Happy Bday dear Jill. Sending all good thoughts and prayers for your Mother’s speedy recovery,” another comment read.

“Happy birthday Jill! So sorry to hear about your mom – but so happy she’s recovering well,” a fourth Instagram user added.

Those who have missed Zarin on their television screens will be happy to know that she is rumored to be a part of the new “RHONY: Legacy” series. According to Page Six, Zarin is on Bravo’s list of potential stars.

