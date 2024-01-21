Jill Zarin Gets a New Reality Show

Jill Zarin is headed back to reality TV, but is not to “The Real Housewives” franchise.

The former “Real Housewives of New York City” star will team up with Julia Haart (“My Unorthodox Life”) for a reality TV version of the 2006 Matthew McConaughey and Sarah Jessica Parker movie “Failure to Launch,” according to Page Six. On January 19, 2024, the outlet reported that the new show would air on a “major network.” Zarin’s new show will not air on Bravo.

Zarin’s reality TV news comes months after she joined the cast of the Amazon Freevee reality show, “The GOAT.” According to People magazine, the reality competition series features Zarin, 60, up against “Vanderpump Rules” alum Kristen Doute, “Shahs of Sunset’s” Reza Farahan, former “Bachelorette” Tayshia Adams, “Real World” star Teck Holmes, and more reality TV veterans to determine the greatest reality star of all time.

Jill Zarin Posted a Casting Call for Her New Show

Zarin has not shared the name of her new reality show, but on January 19, she posted a casting call flyer to her Instagram page. The flyer advertised a search for a show coming to “a major network.” “Now casting for our new show! If you know someone who feels stuck in life and needs some help moving past a hurdle, nominate them in the link in my story,” Zarin captioned the joint post also shared by Haart.

The request for applicants needing help “kickstarting their life” called for those looking for help with dating or a push to move from their parent’s house.” “Our celebrity hosts and experts want to help!” the pitch teased.

Interested applicants 18 years of age and over were instructed to contact therealdealcasting.com.

Zarin and Haart did not mention “Failure to Launch” in their pitch, although the similarities to the movie are apparent. The 2006 romantic comedy film is about “a thirty-something [who] is still living with his parents until they hire an interventionist to help him graduate out of the house,” per IMDb.

But a casting call posted to Backstage.com referred to the upcoming series as “The Real Life Failure to Launch,” a reality show for a major network. The post also teased that the show will shoot in early 2024, most likely at the end of January or early February, in New York City.

Jill Zarin Previously Responded to Andy Cohen’s Dig About the Real Housewives

Zarin starred in the first four seasons of “The Real Housewives of New York City” and departed the series in 2011. A decade later, Bravo host Andy Cohen made a joke about the RHONY veteran to insinuate she was “thirsty” to return to the Housewives franchise.

During a 2022 episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” Cohen announced “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Taylor Armstrong’s return to Bravo, this time on “The Real Housewives of Orange County.”

“She actually lives in Orange County. This makes her the first Housewife to move from [a show based on one] city to another,” Cohen said, per Reality Tea. “In unrelated news, Jill Zarin is closing on homes in Potomac, New Jersey, Beverly Hills, Orange County, Atlanta, Miami, Dubai, and Salt Lake City,” he cracked, in reference to other cities that helm Real Housewives shows. “Just kidding! I love you Jill,” the Bravo host quickly added.

Zarin later claimed she has no interest in returning to the Real Housewives after appearing on the second season of “Ultimate Girls Trip” in 2022. “I don’t miss it,” she told Page Six in May 2023. “I’m a big fan. I love watching it but that was a chapter of my life that’s closed and I’ve opened up a few new ones.”

