Former ‘Real Housewives’ Star Calls Out Andy Cohen

Former “Real Housewives of New York City” cast member Jill Zarin is not over Andy Cohen’s comments. Zarin reunited with her fellow original RHONY castmate Bethenny Frankel for their first one-on-one conversation in about 12 years on Frankel’s “ReWives” podcast, and while there, Zarin took a moment to address an old comment of the “Watch What Happens Live” host that rubbed her the wrong way.

The pair discussed how Zarin and her late husband Bobby both played a major role in Frankel’s being cast on RHONY, which led Zarin to recount to her friend, “You know what’s so funny and it kind of bothered me a little bit later on […] somebody once asked Andy in an interview ‘Which Housewife calls you the most?’ […] and he said ‘Jill Zarin’.

“And I’m thinking to myself ‘First of all that could not possibly be true I was on the show for four years, there’s been a thousand Housewives’,” Zarin went on to say, “And the other thing I said to myself, ‘You know why I was calling you so much? Because I was trying to get Bethenny on the f***ing show.'”

Andy Cohen Shaded Jill Zarin on ‘Watch What Happens Live’

Play

While the exact interview in which Zarin claims Cohen said she called him the most is unclear, it wouldn’t be the only time Cohen has thrown shade Zarin’s way. In the August 1, 2022 episode of “Watch What Happens Live”, Cohen was giving his “Mazel of the Day” to another housewife, Taylor Armstrong, and did not miss out on the opportunity to throw a little shade Zarin’s way in the process.

Cohen revealed that Armstrong was joining the cast of “Real Housewives of Orange County”, having moved to the area sometime after her stint on the “Beverly Hills” franchise. “This makes her the first housewife to move from one city to another,” Cohen said, “In unrelated news, Jill Zarin is closing on new homes in Potomac, New Jersey, Beverly Hills, Orange County, Atlanta, Miami, Dubai, and Salt Lake City. Just kidding, I love you, Jill.”

Zarin frequently faces the moniker “thirsty” from both fans and her fellow Housewives, with the word being used to refer to Zarin’s perceived “thirst” to return to the RHONY cast. The topic came up during the second season of “Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip”, which featured Zarin and a cast of fellow “ex-wives” who were no longer on their original series.

Zarin defended herself in a July 2022 interview with Entertainment Tonight, where she insisted, “Let me set the record straight: I am not thirsty, I am hungry. I am hungry for success; I am ambitious and I am driven. I think thirsty is a mean word to say about somebody that they’re jealous of, as wanting something that they want, too. So, I think someone calls someone thirsty when they themselves are thirsty and throwing it on someone else.”

Who Does Jill Zarin Think is the Thirstiest Housewife?

Play

Cohen asked Zarin directly during a June 2022 appearance on WWHL who she thought was the thirstiest Housewife, and while her fellow guest Brandi Glanville quietly pointed at her, Zarin said she thinks the answer is her fellow RHONY alumna Dorinda Medley.

“You guys are both walking ads for all of your stuff,” Glanville said, justifying her pointing at Zarin, who admitted that she was thirsty in an entrepreneurial sense, however she felt that Medley was more thirsty to return to the RHONY set.

READ NEXT: Sonja Morgan Reacts to Physical Altercation on ‘Real Housewives’ Set