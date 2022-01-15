Joe Giudice Asked if He Would Attend Teresa Giudice’s Wedding

Joe Giudice fully supports his ex-wife Teresa Giudice’s new relationship, and seems very happy that she’s happy — so much so, that he’d totally attend her wedding if he was invited.

The “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star and her beau Louie Ruelas got engaged in October 2021 while on vacation in Greece. About a month after the engagement, Teresa sat down for an interview with Billy Bush on Extra, and she was asked about any upcoming wedding plans.

“I don’t know. It just happened, we’re still enjoying it. I figure it has to be when the kids are not in school,” Giudice said. She added that they will “definitely” have a “destination” wedding, and made it clear that she didn’t have any interest in Bravo cameras being on-hand for her big day.

“I want it to be private… definitely not filmed. You know, I’ve seen weddings happen on the show, and I don’t want to make it about that. You know, any drama or anything. It’s about Luis and I. You know, and our kids,” the mom of four explained.

One thing Teresa didn’t mention was whether or not her ex-husband would be invited. While it does seem like a strange thing to think about, given that she and Joe are divorced, they are still close and share four daughters, so it’s entirely possible that Teresa and Luis would extend an invitation to Joe.

In an interview with Access Hollywood in January 2022, Joe said that he would be open to attending Teresa and Luis’ upcoming nuptials. “I mean, Luis is a good guy,” Joe said. “I mean, I met him, he’s a nice guy, they’re happy, and that’s all that matters. I don’t expect her to be alone, you know what I mean? Who wants to be alone?” Joe said.

The former reality star was then asked if he would attend the wedding. “Would I go to the wedding? I mean, I don’t care, why not?” Joe responded. Of course, there’s always a chance that Teresa and Luis would get married in the Bahamas, right? Well that was brought up, too, and Joe seems cool with that idea as well.

“Maybe they’ll have it in the Bahamas, maybe they’ll get married in my backyard,” Joe joked.

Joe & Luis Met in the Bahamas in 2021

Joe has been living in the Bahamas for more than a year after he was deported to Italy but wanted to be in the same timezone as his kids. At one point in 2021, Joe and Luis actually met one another while Teresa and her boyfriend took a little vacation in the Caribbean.

Teresa opened up about the meeting during an interview with Andy Cohen on the March 24, 2021, episode of “Watch What Happens Live.”

“They’ve talked over the phone, and Louie wanted to go to the Bahamas and meet him, which I thought that was, like, the most amazing thing ever, because he said he just wanted to talk to him and let him know that he’s not trying to take his place or anything. But he just wanted him to meet him ’cause I have daughters, and I just thought that was the most amazing thing ever,” she said.

Although everyone seemed to get along fine, Joe admitted that it was “awkward” meeting his ex-wife’s boyfriend.

“You can all imagine how I felt when they walked in the room. It was awkward to see my ex after a lifetime together with someone else. Teresa and I decided to be honest and remain friends with one another for the girls,” he told Us Weekly.

