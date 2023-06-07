Joe Giudice Unleashes on the Gorgas Amid RHONJ Reunion Drama

Joe Giudice has some harsh words for his former brother-in-law, Joe Gorga.

In a June 5, 2023 interview on the “Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef” podcast, the ex-husband of “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice called out his former in-law for some of his recent comments and gave his opinion on his ex’s estrangement from her only sibling.

“He has said some pretty nasty things,” Giudice said of Gorga. “And to be honest with you, if he was my brother, I don’t know if I would wanna talk to him either. … I mean, the things that he says is a little bizarre. I mean, I don’t know what the heck is going through his mind, what he’s thinking, why he’s saying these things. And I mean, even things he’s said about me in the past. You know what? I’ve done nothing but help that kid … he should have nothing to say about me at all.”

Joe Giudice Slammed Joe Gorga’s Claims That He Took Care of His Family While He Was in Jail

In 2015, Teresa Giudice served an 11-month prison sentence for fraud, while her husband stayed home with their four daughters ahead of his own 41-month sentence. During his wife’s prison sentence, the Giudice patriarch and his family co-starred with Melissa and Joe Gorga for a series of “Teresa Check In” specials that aired on Bravo.

In a May 2022 episode of the “On Display with Melissa Gorga” podcast, the Gorgas claimed Joe Giudice had no income when Teresa was in jail and that if they hadn’t agreed to film the prison series with him then his family wouldn’t have had food on the table. “When she was in prison, Joe [Giudice] wasn’t working at all either,” Joe Gorga said on the podcast. “So they had no income. If we weren’t on the show, their kids would not still be living in that house and have food and have whatever they had.”

Joe Giudice addressed Gorga’s claims while speaking on “Behind the Velvet Rope.”

“I wouldn’t have been able to feed the kids?” he asked. “Oh my God, why don’t you tell them that they ought to thank me again because they got paid again. If it wasn’t for the spinoff, they wouldn’t have got paid. They actually eat off, they always eat off my back. They’re still eating off my back because if I didn’t start that show with my ex, how would they still even be on it?”

Joe Giudice added that his former in-laws “like the fame” and think they can be the next Teresa and Joe Giudice. “Listen, Melissa’s goal was to be bigger than Teresa, right? Joey’s goal was big to be bigger than me,” Joe Giudice said. “And, you know, I don’t think Melissa will ever be bigger than Teresa. I don’t think Joe will ever be me. I mean, Joe is Joe Gorga and I am Joe Giudice. We are two different people. … But at the end of the day, you know, I don’t know what his deal is. I mean, I don’t even know what goes to his mind. I mean, he’s just, I don’t know.”

Giudice also said Joe Gorga has “changed” since finding fame on reality TV. “He’s changed, let’s put it that way. He’s changed big,” Giudice said. “I mean, maybe when he was younger, he just didn’t say anything and maybe that was the difference. Now that he got with Melissa, I mean, I don’t know. I mean, all I know is that when I would say something when we were younger, he would just keep his mouth shut and just do what I said… He listened to me, because I showed him the ropes of how to buy houses and flip houses, do whatever. He knew nothing. He didn’t know anything about any of that. He learned from me. He got most of his connections from me.”

Joe Giudice Doesn’t Know How Joe & Melissa Gorga Can Stay on RHONJ While Estranged From Teresa

There has been a lot of gossip about how RHONJ will work next season with Teresa not speaking to the Gorgas. In his interview with Yontef, Joe Giudice said, “Time will tell” regarding the future cast of the Bravo reality show. “I think that if Teresa doesn’t have anything to do with her brother and Melissa … What are they gonna do with Joe and Melissa on the show?” he said. “I mean, what’s the storyline? I mean, what would they do?”

Bravo host Andy Cohen has admitted that production for RHONJ is in limbo following the events of season 13. While speaking on Kelly Ripa’s “Let’s Talk Off-Camera” podcast on May 31, 2023, Cohen said producers “have to figure it out.”

“We’re at a crossroads with Jersey and there are several options,” Cohen said. The “Watch What Happens Live” host added that both Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga are “wildly popular” with fans.

