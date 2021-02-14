Joe Giudice Responds To Melissa Gorga Diss: Exclusive

Even though he may be living in Italy, Real Housewives of New Jersey star Joe Giudice is not afraid to make waves from across the world–especially when it comes to defending his ex-wife.

During a recent interview, Melissa Gorga snubbed her sister-in-law, Teresa Giudice, explaining that she could no longer “stick up” for the star. “I’m going to be very honest right now,” Gorga said about Giudice while on Us Weekly’s Getting Real with the Housewives podcast on February 12. “You’re damned if you do, you’re damned if you don’t and I’m going to don’t from now on. I am done. It’s like when I’m doing the right thing, and you will see, I’m literally sticking up for her, we did it wrong. So, guess what? To each their own. I’m done sticking up for anyone.”

However, it doesn’t seem like Giudice’s ex-husband was too happy with Gorga’s comments. In an Instagram story posted on February 13, Giudice wrote, “Melissa Gorga needs to shut the f*** up!”

And, in an email to Heavy, Giudice EXCLUSIVELY revealed why he is so upset with Gorga’s comments. “Tired of them they need to be exposed the real Joe Gorga & Melissa fake always, they need to get a life and stop feeding off our backs they are both leaches enough said,” Giudice wrote to Heavy on February 13. “They care for no one but themselves fake fake fake!!!!!!! Always mentioning me. I am not even a part of housewives [with the] exception of my kids and I will always stick up for Teresa. She is the mother of my kids.”

Heavy has also reached out to both Joe and Melissa Gorga for comment.

Joe Giudice Will Be a Topic of Conversation During the Upcoming Season

During the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, it looks like Joe Giudice will be a topic of contention between the two families. In the trailer, Gorga’s husband, Joe Gorga, seems to be upset that Joe Giudice had been speaking about him in the media. Gorga can be heard saying about Giudice, “How dare he say he has dirt on me.”

The feud also seems to escalate later in the trailer, as a fight breaks out between Teresa Giudice and the Gorga’s. Melissa Gorga yells at Giudice, “What are you gonna say now? I should have stuck up for you? That’s f***ing bulls***, because you just stuck up for your ex-husband.” Joe Gorga also goes after Giudice’s ex, yelling at his sister, “My wife is 100% right! You’re gonna defend him? F*** that piece of s***. He put my mother in the f***ing grave.”

Joe and Teresa Giudice Are on Good Terms

Even though they are now divorced, the former couple does seem to be on good terms. During a recent interview with E! News, Teresa Giudice revealed that her husband is supportive of her relationship with new boyfriend Luis Ruelas, and that they are all a big happy family.

“Joe’s happy for me, I’m happy for Joe,” Giudice revealed to E!. “Right now he’s living in the Bahamas so everything’s good. We’re all a happy family, which I’m glad.”

