Real Housewives Star Gives Birth To Baby Girl

In a new Instagram post, Real Housewives of Dallas star Brandi Redmond announced the birth of her new baby girl, Brilynn Mari Redmond.

Redmond announced the birth on February 13, telling People, “We are overjoyed with love and beyond blessed welcoming our little miracle. Brilynn shares a birthday with her late grandmother who we honor and miss very much.” Redmond also shared a few photos of the newborn on her Instagram page.

Redmond continued, telling People, “Brilynn has brought so much love and completed our family.” Baby Brilynn is the youngest of her siblings, Brooklyn, 11, Brinkley, 9, and Bruin, 2.

Brandi Redmond’s Daughter’s Birth Comes After Tragedy

Earlier this year, Redmond and her family experienced a tragic loss. In October 2020, Redmond’s mother-in-law, Jill Marie Redmond, died in a car crash. Redmond’s daughter, Brinkley, was in the car at the time. After the accident, Redmond’s sister-in-laws shared a message on Instagram, writing, “This is our mom, Jill Mari Redmond. We spoke to her daily. To speak of her in past tense hurts beyond words. Hours ago we lost her in a tragic car accident. Thank you, Jesus, for saving our niece who was in the car with her.”

They continued, “She loved her 4 children and many grandbabies to the depths of her soul, and she left us doing what she loved most- caring for her grandbabies. We are in shock and are experiencing an indescribable pain.”

Shortly after Redmond’s mother-in-law died, she revealed that she was pregnant with her fourth child. And, as she told People, Brilynn shares a birthday with her late grandmother, as well as a middle name.

Brandi Redmond’s Fellow ‘Real Housewives of Dallas’ Castmates Wished Her Congratulations

After Redmond announced Brilynn’s birth on her Instagram page, many of her fellow Real Housewives of Dallas costars extended their congratulations to the family. Redmond’s best friend, Stephanie Hollman, left a comment on the photo, writing, “Sweet sweet baby girl😍. Happy Valentine’s Day! Love y’all so much.” D’Andra Simmons also commented, writing, “She’s adorable!!! Congratulations!”

A few other Bravo stars also chimed in. Former Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder, who recently gave birth herself, wrote to Redmond, “Oh myyyyy goodness!!!! Brandi!!!! Congratulations! 💗💗💗 look at that hair! 😍😍😍.” Former Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge also wrote, “Congratulations.”

In the past, Redmond had struggled to get pregnant, and she shared her personal journey during various seasons on The Real Housewives of Dallas. During Season 3, the Redmonds turned to adoption to expand their family, as they adopted son Bruin, 2. “For a long time, people would tell me, ‘You’ll know when your family is complete.’ And I never felt that way,” Redmond shared with People in May 2018 on why her family had made the decision to adopt. “I’m blessed to have two beautiful children, but even after having them, in my heart, I knew it wasn’t complete.”

Viewers can tune into the latest season of The Real Housewives of Dallas on Tuesdays at 9/8c.

READ NEXT: Melissa Gorga Weighs In on Teresa Giudice’s New Man