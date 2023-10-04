Joe Gorga’s New Partnership Draws Skepticism Among RHONJ Fans

Joe Gorga was roundly criticized by many “Real Housewives of New Jersey” fans on September 25 when he announced his latest business venture, as a non-attorney partner in a law firm.

The RHONJ husband posted a video of himself announcing the news while pointing out his face on a billboard that states “Car accident? Fuhgetaboutit.” He captioned it, “Check out the Billboard guys. Yup I am a Non Attorney Partner at 10xlaw.com so if you were injured in a car accident email me Joe@10xlaw.com , Joe@10xlaw.com forgetaboutit and I’ll connect you with one of my attorneys for a free consultation and get you the money you deserve.”

According to the 10xLaw website, the company is based in Arizona, and the executive leadership team features six non-attorney partners, including Gorga, and one attorney. The company is listed as licensed by the Arizona Supreme Court and features on an Alternative Business Structures Program list.

However, after Gorga posted his news, RHONJ fans began calling him out for the new venture and several accused Melissa Gorga’s husband of being “scammy.”

Joe Gorga’s New Venture Raised a Lot of RHONJ Fans’ Eyebrows

The photo of Gorga in front of the law firm’s billboard began circulating on social media after he posted it and many fans called out the RHONJ husband. “He’s such a crook, I would never trust anything to which his name was associated,” someone wrote on Reddit. “This will go fine I’m sure,” another said.

Someone explained that his business is “a lawyer referral service. The service gets a cut when the client books the attorney.” Another replied, “This seems extremely shady.” Over on X, formerly Twitter, one person wrote, “This cannot be real omfg.” Another wrote, “His contractors and the outdoor kitchen company deserve to be paid too.”

Joe Gorga’s Foray Into the Legal World Comes After He Was Sued by Contractors Working on His House

Some of Gorga’s critics pointed out that the RHONJ star was himself sued by contractors who worked on the Gorga family’s house in October 2022. County Concrete Corporation filed a lawsuit arguing that Gorga owed them $110,972.58 in construction costs, according to RealityTea. Gorga has denied the claims.

In June 2023, the U.S. Sun reported that Gorga was also sued by his former lawyer, Alan Trembulak. Trembulak’s lawsuit argued that Gorga owed him $3,337.50 for services provided in a real estate sale back in 2020.

“During the period from December 8, 2020, through May 6, 2021, the plaintiff performed legal services for the defendant in connection with the transaction. On May 14, 2021, and June 9, 2021, the plaintiff rendered itemized invoices to the defendant for services performed totaling $3,337.50,” the lawsuit states, according to the publication.

Recently, viewers saw Gorga and his brother-in-law Luis Ruelas fall out over a business deal gone wrong. Gorga and Ruelas, the now-husband of Teresa Giudice, discussed starting at-home pizza ovens with a subscription service, into which Ruelas apparently invested $250,000. However, the business fell through, with some details unclear to viewers, and Ruelas and Giudice blamed Gorga for the failure.

