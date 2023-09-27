Melissa Gorga Stirs Controversy with Dress Choice at Wedding

Melissa Gorga shared some photos of herself and her family at her cousin’s wedding over the weekend and some fans were left scratching their heads over the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star’s decision to wear white.

In the photos, Gorga is seen wearing a white sequined dress with a gold pattern accent at the waist and along the dress’ side slit. Gorga’s photos, posted on September 24, featured the caption, “Words could never describe what this weekend was🖤 These two men are the most perfect example of what love is. I thank God every day for the family he blessed me with. My family is special. We are aware & so grateful🖤 🙏🏼 #loveislove #rhonj #beautifulwedding.”

Many fans commented on the photos with confusion about the RHONJ star’s decision to wear white, which is usually seen as a major fashion faux pas at a wedding. “You wore white to someone else’s wedding?! What???? 😐” Someone else wrote, “Why are you wearing white?… #Thirsty.” Another added, “Who wears white to a wedding? 💀”

Despite the criticism, others pointed out that they thought Gorga looked amazing. “Melissa your dress is gorgeous but how you gonna wear white to someone else’s wedding,” someone said. “Beside you wearing white at an other woman’s wedding .. u look fabulous..” another added. However, as several commenters pointed out, Gorga was a bridesmaid for the wedding and was asked by the grooms to wear white and gold.

Follow the Heavy on Bravo TV Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Melissa Gorga Was Attending Her Cousin’s Wedding & Was Asked to Wear White & Gold as a Bridesmaid

The wedding that Gorga attended was between her cousin, Nicholas Marco, and his now-husband, Mike Masco. According to their wedding website, it took place on September 23, 2023, at Cedar Lakes Estate in the Hudson Valley in New York state.

Gorga’s rep told Page Six that the grooms asked the bridesmaids to wear whites and gold, which is why some of the photos posted by Gorga showed that all the bridesmaids wore those tones.

In addition to Gorga, her husband Joe Gorga and their children, the wedding was also attended by RHONJ stars Margaret Josephs and Dolores Catania, and their respective partners Joe Benigno and Paul “Paulie” Connell.

The Wedding Came a Few Days After Two of the RHONJ Cast Members Were Reported to Be Involved in a Physical Altercation

While the three RHONJ ladies attended the wedding, some of their other co-stars were facing less pleasant situations. According to AllAboutTRH, Danielle Cabral and Jennifer Aydin got into a physical altercation while filming the show’s 14th season at an event hosted by Teresa Giudice.

The two cast members were friendly during the 13th season but apparently have been feuding during the 14th season, which is now filming.

Sources told Page Six that both women have been suspended from further filming as Bravo and the production company Sirens Media investigate the incident. The publication reported from insiders that Catania was also at the event, as were Jennifer Fessler and Jackie Goldschneider. Gorga, Josephs and Rachel Fuda were not present, sources added.

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Calls ‘Nightmare’ Real Housewife a ‘Disaster’