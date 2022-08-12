RHONJ Finale Fight Saw Joe Gorga, Louie Ruelas ‘Fully Restrained by Security’: Source

Joe Gorga and his wife Melissa Gorga did not attend Teresa Giudice and Louie Ruelas’ wedding.

Joe and Melissa’s decision was reported by Page Six just one day before the event took place. A source told the outlet that something happened during the filming of the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” finale that was bad enough that the Gorgas decided to skip out on the wedding.

“They were invited,” the source told Page Six. “There was a very tense ‘Housewives’ finale filmed earlier this week.

Prior to filming the finale, Joe and Melissa were planning on attending the wedding.

“We can always push aside the family drama for a good wedding, right? Like, yes. And, at the end of the day, everyone just wants to see Teresa happy. So, I think we’re going to see her happily ever after finally. I’m happy for her,” Melissa said during an interview with Extra back in June 2022.

Now, new details about how things went down are being reported.

Here’s what you need to know:

Things May Have Gotten Physical Between Joe & Louie

Although there are all kinds of rumors about what the disagreement was about, it seems everyone is staying tight-lipped due to contract restrictions; the disagreement was filmed and is expected to air when RHONJ returns later this year.

A source told The Sun that things got physical between Teresa’s brother and her now-husband at the event, which was held at Dolores Catania’s new boyfriend’s house.

“Joe charged at Luis during filming after long-simmering tensions came to a head,” a source told the outlet. “Luis was upset that Melissa unfairly blamed Teresa for spreading rumors about her marriage. But Teresa and Luis only talked to Joe about these rumors off camera to protect them,” the source explained.

A second insider said that things did indeed get physical between the two men.

“Somehow a physical brawl broke out, but security stopped it from escalating further,” the source said.

Heavy has reached out to Gorga’s rep for comment.

Louie Said That His In-Laws Were ‘Missed’ at the Wedding

Although comments about what happened while filming the RHONJ finale have been sparse, Ruelas did speak out about a report that he and his wife sent the Gorgas a bill to cover their meals since they canceled last minute.

Ruelas was quick to deny the report, saying that he and his wife aren’t “petty” and that Joe and Melissa were “missed.”

As for the Gorgas, they have not spoken out in any direct way, but have taken to their Instagram Stories to share posts, including a couple with Melissa’s family down the Jersey Shore.

And, on August 9, 2022, Joe posted something interesting to his Instagram feed.

“People always say ‘I know how you feel.’ Nah, you really don’t,” Joe captioned a photo of himself. Based on the comments, several “Real Housewives” fans seemed to think that this was Joe’s way of speaking out about what’s going on in his family.

“Team melissa and Joe u know the truth… it will come out,” one person wrote.

“When you are pushed against a brick wall you have to finally push back,” another comment read.

“It’s crazy because I was thinking about you and Melissa all weekend, like… ‘I wonder how they are feeling?’ And you and Teresa are the closest people to one another….. by blood anyway. Smh This is sad. I pray everything works itself out over time,” someone else chimed in.

READ NEXT: Dina Manzo Called Out for ‘Cryptic’ Posts & She Has Surprising Response