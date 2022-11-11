Real Housewives Husband Announces TV Comedy Special

A “Real Housewives of New Jersey” husband shared big news with fans.

Joe Gorga, the husband of RHONJ star Melissa Gorga, is kicking his comedy career to the next level with a TV special on November 11, 2022 – but it won’t be on Bravo.

Gorga first started performing comedy in 2019 when he appeared at “The Real Italians of Comedy” show in West Nyack, New York, according to Page Six. He has also performed stand-up shows at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City, Caroline’s on Broadway, and at the Governor’s Comedy Club in New York City, per AARP.

“My passion has always been to make people laugh,” Gorga previously told fans. “Ever since I was a kid, I found so much joy in putting a smile on others.”

Joe Gorga Announced His First-Ever TV Comedy Special

In a video shared on his Instagram page, Gorga wore a hardhat as he stood at a construction site to tell fans they can now watch his comedy act from the comfort of their own homes.

“Joe Gorga here, and I’m so excited to announce that on November 11 you’re going to be able to watch my new comedy TV special,” he told fans before adding an exaggerated “What??!!”

The promo for “The Amusing World of Joe Gorga” showed clips from one of Gorga’s past stand-up comedy acts.

“My first TV comedy special,” he told fans. “You can be hanging out at home, sitting on your couch with your wife, your husband, your partner, your dog, your cat, your bird, and watching Joe Gorga livestream from your TV.”

“I got a TV special coming out!” he added. “Check it out! See if this guy is funny, ‘Is he funny enough to do this? You can’t be a comedian!’” he added as he mocked his critics.

Gorga has taken some heat for his side gig as a stand-up comedian. Some RHONJ fans are also upset with him over his ongoing feud with his sister, Teresa, so it’s no surprise that Gorga’s big news was met with mixed reactions.

“It’s comedy that someone would give you a comedy special,” one commenter wrote on Instagram. “Make a show about building homes!! Only people close to you get your jokes. Sorry,” another wrote.

“How fun! Forget the haters! Do you Joe! Love it!” another follower wrote.

In happier times, Gorga’s sister Teresa Giudice urged fans to check out his act.

“My brother @joeygorga made me laugh my entire life!“ she wrote on Instagram in 2019. “Now, you guys will all get to experience how funny he really is.”

Joe Gorga’s Comedy Special is Ready to Order

On his Instagram post, Gorga directed fans to his website to order his comedy special, hosted by the Event Live platform. The site described Gorga’s show with: “Reality TV’s Joe Gorga gives his hysterical take on life, work, and marriage.”

Fans will pay $19.95 for the nearly hour-long show, which starts at 7:30 pm ET. Viewers have 24 hours to finish watching the show once they start it.

According to New Jersey Stage, “The Amusing World of Joe Gorga” will be filmed live from the stage of the Count Basie Center for the Arts Theatre in Red Bank, New Jersey.

