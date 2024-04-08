New Details Emerge on Death of ‘Real Housewives’ Star’s Son

It is looking more likely that the son of former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Lauri Peterson may have died of a drug overdose, a new report revealed.

On April 6, 2024, Peterson announced news of the sudden death of her son Joshua Waring at age 35. In an Instagram post shared with fans, Peterson wrote that her only son “left this earth Easter Sunday.” Peterson did not reveal her son’s cause of death in her emotional message.

In an update posted by TMZ on April 8, law enforcement officials confirmed Waring was found dead in a motel room with drug paraphernalia nearby.

Here’s what you need to know:

A Motel Employee Called Police After Josh Waring Failed to Check Out of His Room

Officials told TMZ that Waring checked into a motel located in Orange County, California sometime in late March 2024 but did not check out of the room, prompting concern from staffers.

On March 31, the father of one was found unresponsive with drug paraphernalia at the scene, signaling a possible drug overdose, police told the outlet. According to the Ocean County Register, Waring was found dead at a location in the city of Garden Grove days after being released from jail on probation.

The type of drug paraphernalia at the scene was not specified. Toxicology reports have not yet confirmed Waring’s official cause of death and those results could take weeks.

Real Housewives fans saw Waring’s struggles with drugs unfold when he was a teenager on the Bravo reality show starting in 2006. Waring’s addiction battle and legal troubles played out during the first four seasons of RHOC. Peterson left the show as a full-time cast member in 2010, but sadly, her son’s ongoing legal troubles continued to make headlines into adulthood.

In 2019, Peterson appeared on the “Today” show to talk about her son’s addiction struggles. She shared that he began smoking marijuana at a young age and moved on to harder drugs. In 2022, Waring was sentenced to jail after he was accused of possession of fentanyl and methamphetamines, The Los Angeles Times reported.

In her post announcing his death, Peterson wrote that her son “fought every single day for most of his adult life, for his life.” “But this past Sunday, the challenge was too great,” she wrote.

“Thank you to all of the people that have tried to help Josh along the way,” the Real Housewives veteran added. “Not everyone understands those suffering from substance abuse disorder, but I am forever grateful for your understanding and the impact you made on his life.”

Josh Waring’s Sister Hinted That His Death Was Due to Drugs

Waring’s sister Ashley Zarlin also posted about his death. On April 6, Zarlin shared a series of throwback photos from happier times with her younger brother. She suggested that his death was drug-related.

“On Easter Sunday, I lost my brother to the relentless grip of addiction,” Zarlin captioned the slideshow of family photos. She shared that addiction “veered” her brother “off course.”

Zarlin also blamed the healthcare system for failing her brother. “I mourn not only for the loss of my brother but also for the countless others who have been failed by a system that should have been their lifeline,” she wrote.