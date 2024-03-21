‘Real Housewives’ Star Releases Statement Following Car Crash, DUI Charge

“The Real Housewives of Potomac” star Karen Huger made headlines after the Grande Dame of Potomac got into a car crash on Tuesday, March 19. TMZ broke the news, and hours later, Huger reached out to the outlet with a statement.

“Thank you all for your prayers and well wishes during this very frightening experience. I am still in shock from last nights incident, but grateful to be alive today. With the passing of my Beloved Mother, Grief comes and goes in waves, and with Mothers Day approaching it has felt more like a tsunami,” Huger said of the accident.

According to TMZ, a representative for the Montgomery County Police said Huger was behind the wheel of her 2017 Maserati when she hit a median and crosswalk sign at before continuing on and hitting a parking sign off the road. No other cars were involved in the accident, and no injuries were reported. A tow truck came and carted Huger’s car away, and the reality star was said to have received multiple citations, though no arrest was made.

Karen Huger Said She Was Avoiding Another Vehicle

Huger continued to explain her side of what happened on March 19 in her statement to TMZ.

“Last night I met a girlfriend for dinner, we talked and brought up some very emotionally sensitive topics. I was crying on my way home and saw a car heading right for me. I swerved to avoid the head-on collision, hit the divider and then a tree,” Huger said. “I’m hurt, bruised up a bit, but so grateful I am alive! I did receive citations, one of which was unrelated to the incident which is understandable, but what was most surprising is that the car that almost hit me just drove away!”

Huger made multiple mentions of her mother, Georgia Raines Wooden, who passed away in November 2018. Huger then lost her father, Benjamin B. Wooden Jr., who died months later in June 2018, five days before Huger filmed the RHOP season 3 reunion.

Huger finished her statement with a word of caution for fans, saying, “I would like to stress, it’s important to understand your emotional state when driving and may this be a reminder to all to use their seatbelts, my Mother may be my Guardian Angel but the seatbelt saved my life.”

Karen Huger Charged With DUI

Hours after sharing her statement with TMZ, the news broke that Huger had been charged with a DUI in connection to her accident.

According to People, the official charges included “driving a vehicle while impaired by alcohol and driving while under the influence of alcohol.”

The outlet also reported some of Huger’s citations from the incident, which included negligent and reckless driving, failure to control vehicle speed on the highway, driving a vehicle with a suspended registration, and failure to notify administration of an address change within 30 days.

Huger has not yet spoken out on her charges, and this will not come up at the RHOP season 8 reunion, which was already filmed in February 2024. “The Real Housewives of Potomac” season 8 wraps up with its finale on Sunday, March 24, at 8 p.m., and a three-part reunion to air the following three weeks on Bravo.

READ NEXT: Alexis Bellino Says She’s Going to Marry John Janssen in New Video