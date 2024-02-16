Real Housewives Star Caught Her Husband in a Hotel with Another Woman

“Real Housewives of Potomac” star Karen Huger is sharing an interesting story involving her husband, Raymond Huger, and a hotel home.

E! News reported that in the upcoming episode of RHOP, which will air on February 18, Karen Huger and her castmates traveled to the Dominican Republic and visited the luxury golf resort, Casa de Campo.

“I’ve always wanted to come because Ray comes here every year,” said the mother of two.

She then shared that when she and her husband “were newlyweds,” her husband went on his annual vacation to the Dominican Republic “for his trip to go golfing.” Karen Huger stated that she decided to call her husband while he was away. She recalled being surprised when “a girl picked up the phone.”

“She said, ‘Hello? Mr. Raymond not available,'” said Karen Huger.

The RHOP star then stated her husband told her that the woman was an employee at the resort.

“They all stayed in this villa. You got a butler, you got a cleaning lady. She picked up the phone. That’s Ray’s story,” said Karen Huger.

In a confessional interview, RHOP star Gizelle Bryant suggested she did not believe Raymond Huger’s account of the situation.

“Maids don’t do that. What maid do you know answers the phone? If you’re a maid and you answer the phone, please DM me. Ray done pulled the okey doke on Karen and she didn’t even know it,” said Bryant.

Karen Huger & Her Husband Celebrated Their Anniversary in September 2023

Karen Huger and her husband celebrated their 27th anniversary in September 2023. The RHOP star uploaded two pictures on Instagram in celebration of their anniversary. The first picture was taken at their wedding. The following slide consisted of an image from the couple’s 2021 vow renewal.

“Then & Now! Happy 27th anniversary. Thank you for the laughter, joy, love and all of the wonderful memories. I said yes then and I say yes now! I love you baby.❤️,” wrote Karen Huger in the post’s comments section.

Several fans congratulated the couple in the post’s comments section.

“Happy Anniversary to the grand Dame May you continue to grow and enjoy life 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 give Ray lots of love from us,” wrote a commenter.

“Happy Anniversary Karen!! The Institution remains IN TACT!!” added another.

Karen Huger Discussed Her Marriage to Her Husband in a December 2023 Interview

Karen Huger discussed her marriage to Raymond Huger in a December 2023 interview with Us Weekly. She stated that while marriage can be difficult, she is thankful that her husband “is [her] friend.” She also noted that he has struggled with his wife cementing her status as a Bravo star after starring on RHOP for the past eight years. Karen Huger explained that she was previously a stay-at-home mother prior to joining the RHOP cast.

“That’s a challenge for your husband. So you really have to put an effort into communication with your husband. To make him feel comfortable. So that’s what I’ve chosen to do. And as long as Ray receives it, we’ll be okay,” said Karen Huger.

While speaking to Us Weekly, Karen Huger noted that she turn 60 in May 2023. She stated that she feels empowered and wise. In addition, the RHOP star stated that she is grateful to be in good health at 60.