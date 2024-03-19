Alexis Bellino Says She’s Going to Marry John Janssen in New Video

“The Real Housewives of Orange County” season 18 filming is underway, and cast member Tamra Judge shared a look behind the scenes of one group gathering. Judge’s video, shared on TikTok on March 18, featured herself, newbie Jennifer Pedranti, and returning supporting cast member Alexis Bellino participating in a recent TikTok trend where they take turns saying to the camera “I’m a Housewife, of course…” and then completing the prompt with their own lines.

“I’m a Housewife, of course I can slice a bitch,” Judge opened the video.

“I’m a Housewife, of course they’ve asked me back after 10 years,” Bellino said next.

“I’m a Housewife, of course I wear fake designer,” Pedranti added.

While most of the quotes in the video were lighthearted, some of their specific lines hinted at possible changes between seasons 17 and 18 and also gave a look into Bellino’s relationship with castmate Shannon Beador’s ex, John Janssen.

Alexis Bellino Says She’s Going to Marry John Janssen

“I’m a Housewife, of course I’m gonna marry Johnny before Gretchen and Slade get married,” Bellino said in Judge’s TikTok video.

Bellino recently made her red carpet debut with Janssen while at the DIRECTV Streaming with the Stars Oscars party on Sunday, March 10. During the party, the couple answered many questions about their relationship, including inquiries about their future together.

“I cannot picture my life without her, I’ll leave it at that,” Janssen told Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast, with Bellino going on to add that they would “probably” be getting engaged and married, graduating from the promise ring Janssen gave her for Christmas 2023.

Bellino’s comment in Judge’s TikTok also poked fun at her former RHOC co-star and close friend Gretchen Rossi, who started seeing her fiancé Slade Smiley in 2009. Smiley previously appeared on RHOC as Jo De La Rosa’s fiancé in season 1 but returned to the series once he started dating Rossi. The pair became engaged in 2013 when Rossi proposed during the RHOC season 8 finale, however they have not followed through on any plans to tie the knot. Since becoming engaged, Rossi and Smiley have had a daughter, Skylar, together.

Bellino and Rossi reunited at BravoCon 2023 to help present the Wifetime Achievement Award to OG RHOC star Vicki Gunvalson alongside De La Rosa and Lauri Peterson, and Bellino went off script when she cracked the joke, “As the only woman up here that has not slept with Slade Smiley…”

Where Does Jennifer Pedranti Stand With Tamra Judge

Pedranti also turned some heads with her appearance in Judges video, which she ended by saying, “I’m a Housewife, of course alliances change,” followed by Judge chiming in to say “Hey Jen!” and Pedranti responding, “Hey Tamra!”

Season 17 ended with Pedranti at odds with Judge. After Judge introduced Pedranti to the group, she wouldn’t let go of the fact that Pedranti got together with her current boyfriend, Ryan, after having an affair together and ending her previous marriage. This led to a rift in Judge and Pedranti’s friendship, which as of November 2023 was not getting any better, according to Pedranti.

“It’s not evolving, but I want it to. And I hope she wants it too. We need a minute. We need to get together,” Pedranti told Us Weekly at the time.

Fans will have to wait until the new season of RHOC starts airing to see how the pairs’ friendship progresses to the point where they are able to film a TikTok video together, though Bravo has yet to announce a premiere date for the season, which is still in production.

