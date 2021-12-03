Kathy Hilton Holding Out on ‘RHOBH’ for Major Payday: Report

Kathy Hilton has not been filming the new season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” according to TMZ. After inking a deal to join the cast as a “friend” for Season 11, Hilton’s popularity seemed to skyrocket. Fans of the show completely fell in love with her personality, and just about everyone hopes that she comes back for Season 12 — but so far? No dice.

TMZ’s report claimed that Hilton has been playing hardball with Bravo, and that she was refusing to film until they made her a significant cash offer.

Fans of Hilton probably know that the socialite has been very busy in her personal life, planning her daughter Paris Hilton’s wedding, and then taking a vacation with her family in the days that followed to keep the celebration going. Realistically, Hilton hasn’t had the time to film — but will she be re-joining the cast once life settles down a bit for her? That is still in question.

Here’s what you need to know:

A New Report Claims That Hilton Is Seeking $2 Million to Come Back to ‘RHOBH’

Hilton is not a full-time “Housewife,” but she might be making “full-time” demands. A report from Life & Style (via All About the Real Housewives) indicates that Hilton is asking for some $2 million to reprise her role as a “friend” on the show.

“Kathy’s done her homework. Atlanta’s Kandi Burruss and New York City’s alum Bethenny Frankel made way over $1 million per season, so Kathy’s people have told Bravo she wants to be paid somewhere in that range,” a source told the outlet.

“The way Kathy sees it, she has nothing to lose. While doing the show was fun, she doesn’t need it. She can easily go back to her fabulous life without missing a beat,” the source added.

Hilton Maintains She’s Just Been Busy & Andy Cohen Weighs in, According to a Social Media User

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Hilton has been asked why she hasn’t returned to the show — and she seems to have a very reasonable answer.

“The reason I’m not back yet is I’ve just been doing a wedding. Everybody speculates and all that, but I’ve been busy and haven’t had a chance to really focus and talk with my team and see, you know, what’s going on,” she told E! News in November 2021.

“I absolutely love the show, I have to tell you. A lot of people will be on a show and then they’ll talk about it or they’ll badmouth it, [but] I loved all of the girls. I loved the crew in that season. I cannot make one complaint,” she added.

Meanwhile, on Reddit, someone who attended a recent Andy Cohen book reading provided some insight. “He dismissed the rumors about Kathy holding out for money and said to stop reading TMZ,” the source wrote in a lengthy thread about the event.

Cohen and producers of the show wasted no time getting started with Season 12. The ladies pretty much jumped from the reunion straight into filming again — and with good reason. According to The Sun, ratings skyrocketed last season.

