Kathy Hilton Poses With Kyle Richards’ Bestie at Family Party

Kyle Richards has been best friends with Faye Resnick for years. The interior designer has turned up as a “friend of” the Bravo OG on multiple seasons of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”, and was an attendee at the memorable “Dinner Party From Hell” that took place in season 1, where Camille Grammer referred to her as “the morally corrupt Faye Resnick.”

Richards even protected Resnick by asking former co-star Kathryn Edwards not to “go after” her after Resnick mentioned her in her 1994 book “Nicole Brown Simpson: The Private Diary of a Life Interrupted.” “When I got there in the beginning, Kyle had said to me, ‘Kathryn, do me a favor and don’t go after Faye,’” Edwards told the “Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef” podcast.

Richards’ relationship with her sister Kathy Hilton has been strained following a difficult RHOBH season, which culminated with Lisa Rinna accusing Hilton of saying horrible things about her younger sister behind her back. And now, some fans think Resnick has moved over to Team Kathy amid the family feud.

Here’s what you need to know:

Faye Resnick Was at Kathy Hilton’s House for a Baby Shower & Birthday Party, But Kyle Richards Was Nowhere in Sight

In a video reshared on Resnick’s Instagram story, on October 23, 2022, she was seen next to Hilton at a celebration at her Bel-Air home. According to E! News, the event was a baby shower for Kim Richards’ daughter, Brooke Weiderhorn, combined with a later birthday celebration for Kathy’s daughter, Nicky Hilton.

In the video, RHOBH cast member Sutton Stracke was on the other side of the Hilton matriarch as a group of guests sang “Happy Birthday” to Nicky. Kyle Richards was nowhere in sight in party photos shared by the family, but Kathy Hilton posed side-by-side with Resnick, in photos shared on Instagram.

In a subsequent Instagram story, Resnick reshared a meme that suggested that she, Kathy, and Kris Jenner should star in a show about “healthy friendships.” “I need like an ultimate girls trip show with Kathy, Kris and Faye. Only fun and positive moments,” read the post.

Other fans speculated that Resnick is siding with Hilton in the Richards family feud. In the Reddit thread, one fan wrote, “Faye chose a side. Kyle must be pissed.”

When another commenter speculated as to where Resnick “lands in all this,” another replied, “Have you seen her on the TMZ interview? Seems she is 100% team Kathy. Very anti Rinna and Erika, Kyle must be pissed.”

“Does this mean Faye is friends with Kathy, not Kyle now?” another Reddit user asked. “Honestly, that would be so delicious…”

A source told E! News that Kyle Richards actually helped plan the baby shower that segued into a birthday party for Nicky Hilton, but was unable to attend because she had to work that day.

Faye Resnick Defended Kathy Hilton After They Were Spotted Out to Lunch

The party photos were shared days after Resnick was spotted out with Resnick at La Scala in Beverly Hills. When asked about the RHOBH drama with Hilton and Lisa Rinna, Resnick told TMZ she was heartbroken.

“It really broke my heart,” she said. “I’ve watched her go through all of this pain and when it first started happening I was shocked… It was so low, it’s a show, you don’t have to be like this. It really hurt my feelings. Kathy and I have been girlfriends for 30 years and I know her heart, I know who she is. She’s amazing and it really hurt my feelings for her.”

While she has been by Hilton’s side over the past few weeks, Resnick has said that she had acted as a mediator for the celebrity sisters in the past.

“I feel like when we’re family, we have fights, we get over it, and there’s always somebody there to help us through it,” Resnick previously told E! News. “And sometimes I’m that role and sometimes they’re that role for me.”

READ NEXT: OG RHOBH Husbands Reunite for Business Deal