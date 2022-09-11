RHOBH Star Celebrates Birth of Grandchild: PHOTOS

A “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star is a grandmother – again. Kathy Hilton, who joined the cast of the Bravo reality show in 2021, recently welcomed another member to her ever-expanding brood.

Hilton and her husband, Rick, have four adult children: Paris, Nicky, Barron, and Conrad. They also have several grandchildren, as Nicky Hilton Rothschild is mom to three kids, Lily Grace, 6, Teddy, 4, and a son, whose name has not been revealed. Baby boy Rothschild was born in June 2022, according to Page Six.

“It our first… grandson so we’re very excited,” Rick Hilton told Extra ahead of their grandson’s birth.

The Hiltons also have another granddaughter, Milou Alizee, who was born in 2020, per People. Milou is the daughter of Hilton’s son Barron and his wife, Tessa. And in September 2022, the family welcomed yet another grandchild.

Kathy Hilton Revealed She Has a New Grandson

On September 6, 2022, Kathy Hilton shared photos on her Instagram story to reveal that her daughter-in-law, Tessa, recently gave birth to a son. A slideshow on Tessa’s Instagram page showed the baby boy dressed in a light blue onesie as he held on to his father’s finger, as well as a shot of his mom holding him in the hospital and another of big sister Milou giving him a kiss on the forehead.

“Welcome to the world our little boy Caspian Barron Hilton Born 09/04/2022,” Tessa Hilton captioned the post.

“We are over the moon to welcome our little boy, Caspian Barron Hilton. Milou is so excited to be a big sister!” Tessa and Barron said in a statement to People.

In addition to proud grandmother Kathy, other family members welcomed the newborn to the clan.

“Welcome angel,” wrote Kyle Richards’ daughter Farrah Aldjufrie.

“Hi baby Caspian!” added Alexia Umansky.

“Congratulations!! So happy for you!!!” wrote Paris Hilton.

Kathy Hilton is a Doting Grandmother

Kathy Hilton is a busy lady, but she was on hand for sone of her grandchildren’s births. “I fly in [to New York] for all the births,” the 63-year-old once told People.

In February 2020, she hosted a baby shower for her daughter-in-law Tessa when she was pregnant with Milou. “Showering Tessa & Barron… we can’t wait to meet our new baby Hilton! Thank you Doubles Club, @voluspascandles and @bunniesbythebay for making this Shower so special!” Hilton captioned an Instagram slideshow.

She also hosted a recent shower for Tessa in Malibu, per People. “The most beautiful baby shower filled with so much love 💓,” Tessa captioned Instagram photos from an outdoor celebration. “We can’t wait to meet you our little angel.”

In addition to baby showers, Hilton pulled out all the stops to celebrate her grandkids’ milestones. In March 2022, she hosted a lavish 2nd birthday party for her granddaughter Milou.

According to BravoTV.com, the proud grandmother hosted a Disney-inspired bash at her Bel-Air estate earlier this year. In addition to custom balloons from OC Balloon Bar, the party featured performers dressed in Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and Donald Duck costumes as well as a “Mickey Mouse explosion cake” created by Flour Shop.

