PHOTOS: Inside Kathy Hilton’s Lavish Bel-Air Estate

Kathy Hilton has owned several homes in Bel-Air, California — but her current palatial pad is beyond “hunky-dory.”

While she has long owned a ritzy apartment in New York City, “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star, 62, has had her main residence in the Bel-Air area for decades. Hilton started with the family home she lived in with her husband Rick Hilton from 1980 to the early 1990s, and then moved into another Bel-Air home purchased from “Charlie’s Angels” star Jaclyn Smith in 1993, per the Los Angeles Times.

In 2004, the wealthy couple yet another Bel-Air home for $9.22 million. They bought a second $9.26 million five-bedroom, eight-bath home in the Bel-Air in 2016, most likely as an investment since it’s just around the corner from their main house, per Trulia.

Here’s what you need to know about Hilton’s latest luxurious home:

Kathy Hilton’s Home Was Built in the 1930s

The Hilton mansion is one of a kind. It features a grand foyer with a black and white checkered floor and a large staircase, and white and blue tones are used throughout the décor. The house was built in the 1930s, according to Bustle.

Hilton has an eclectic decorating style that combines traditional décor and artwork with modern pieces. The grand staircase houses a gold-gilded framed antique painting of two old-fashioned little girls.

“The painting is from London,” Hilton told Footwear News of the antique. When I bought it, it looked like [my daughters Paris and Nicky Hilton] and it meant a lot to me. I wanted to dress them like that.”

The formal dining room is used for entertaining. It features a traditional chandelier and a long dining table.

Hilton also loves to go all out when decorating her dining area for the holidays. Longtime fans know that she hosts an annual Hilton family holiday party, and her guests — including her sister, Kyle Richards — often pose for photos by the Christmas tree in her stunning entryway.

The kitchen in the Hilton house features white glass-fronted cabinets and marble countertops (scroll slideshow below).

There is also a stunning sitting room that Hilton calls her “sanctuary.” A portrait of Hilton’s late friend Michael Jackson hangs above a large white fireplace in an adjacent area.

Hilton has also shown off her massive walk-in closet in videos shared with fans. The boutique-style closet boasts clothing and accessories from high-end designers such as Chanel, Hermes, Oscar de la Renta, and more.





Outside, there’s a large pool and tennis courts situated on the sprawling property.

‘Real Housewives’ Fans Have Seen Glimpses of Hilton’s Massive Estate

Hilton’s house also has a spacious backyard balcony that overlooks the patio and swimming pool. The pool also features a built-in spa, according to BravoTV.com.

Viewers of the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” have seen glimpses of Hilton’s home in scenes filmed for the Bravo reality show. The sister of Kyle Richards invited castmates Crystal Kung Minkoff and Erika Jayne to use the tennis courts on her property — even though was still asleep. She invited them inside later in the morning while still in her pajamas.

