Kathy Hilton Gives Update on Relationship With Sister Kyle Richards

Now that season 12 of the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” has finished airing, where does Kathy Hilton stand with her sister, Kyle Richards?

During a Nov. 14 appearance on E! News, Hilton gave an update on her current relationship with Richards, and what it was like working with the star at BravoCon 2022.

“I know that you guys obviously weren’t speaking, but you recently saw each other at BravoCon, how was that?” host Adrienne Bailon asked Hilton.

“That was great, I mean that was wonderful, but of course, we have thousands of people there,” Hilton said in response. “I’m always happy to see her and she’s my little sister and she looked beautiful and I’m very proud of her.”

This past season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” was not exactly easy for the two sisters. A rift began between them after Lisa Rinna accused Hilton of having a “meltdown” during their cast trip to Aspen. Rinna claimed that Hilton said “horrible” things about Richards and other members of the cast.

And, although Hilton apologized to Richards on camera about the alleged incident, she was still unhappy with the way Richards handled the whole thing, which she expressed during the reunion. Hilton also said that Rinna had “exaggerated” the entire thing. According to Page Six, the two sisters haven’t been speaking much since the season wrapped.

Kyle Richards’ Husband Believes That His Wife ‘Is in the Right’ When It Comes to Her Feud With Hilton

Mauricio Umansky has had his wife, Kyle Richards, back throughout the entire feud. While speaking with Us Weekly in October 2022, he said that he thinks Richards is “in the right” when it comes to her spar with Hilton.

“It was really hard [to watch],” Umansky told the outlet at the time. “I know a lot of the stuff that’s going on in the background, which isn’t exactly what’s being put out there. … Being supportive of Kyle, I think Kyle’s a hundred percent in the right here without question.”

Umansky continued, “I think that it’s sad the way it’s being portrayed, the way it’s being received and what’s going on. But Kyle’s so strong and she’s such a good person that she’s not even out there really trying to defend herself too much and she’s just taking it in the chin, like the strong person that she is.”

Kyle Richards Admitted That She Was Looking Forward to This Season Being Over

In an emotional Instagram post penned ahead of the final part of the season 12 “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” reunion, Richards wrote that she was looking forward to the season’s end.

“It’s just a show they said …it’ll be fun they said,” Richards wrote in the caption of the post on Ott. 26. “Tonight the Reunion part 3 is here. Thank you for watching this season. It’s been rough no doubt. There have been good times and bad times. As I walk away from this season I will try to focus on the good. Thank you for being supportive and for calling me out when needed. I appreciate both.”

The post continued, “There are always lessons to be learned during challenging times. I like to believe we can all grow from these experiences. I know I learn and grow from each season. Now I am looking forward to it being over and moving on. Much love ❤️ Kyle.”

