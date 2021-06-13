Kathy Hilton Reveals What Surprised Her the Most After Joining ‘RHOBH’

Kathy Hilton got a surprise when she joined the Season 11 cast of the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” but it had nothing to do with feuds or cat-fighting among the cast members. In a new interview, the wealthy socialite admitted she was taken aback by how “real” the show is—with the exception of the unreal fashions worn by her co-stars, which include Dorit Kemsley, Erika Jayne

“I thought somebody would be whispering in one of the girl’s ears, or starting rumors, that it would be somewhat manufactured drama,” Hilton admitted to Town & Country. “This is not. I will tell you this: 100% this is real. The crew… it’s like they’re not there. You really forget they’re there, and you become very comfortable. You’ve got these very dynamic, strong personalities, and one thing leads to another.”

Hilton Was Stunned By the Glam Showcased By the Housewives at a Barbecue

While she’s no stranger to high-end, glamorous fashions, even Hilton admitted she couldn’t believe the way her co-star’s dress for events that would normally have a casual dress code. During the cast’s trip to a rustic Lake Tahoe lodge, Hilton revealed she had to remind her sister, “RHOBH” veteran Kyle Richards, “Kyle, this is not a fashion show.”

“For the first episode, I went to Dorit [Kemsley’s]’s for a barbecue,” Hilton elaborated. “I thought I looked pretty nice; I had on a silk flowy dress and espadrilles. I mean, that’s pretty nice for a barbecue! And I could not believe it. I walked in and all of these women–­they looked absolutely gorgeous–it was like New York Fashion week meets Paris couture shows meets the red carpet at the Oscars. Gucci and Balmain and Louis Vuitton and Chanel. Unbelievable.”

Hilton Said It Was a “Wonderful’ Experience to Join RHOBH, But She’s Unsure If She’ll Return Next Season

In a recent interview on Bravo’s Daily Dish, Hilton said “it was a wonderful experience” to join the “RHOBH” cast after several cameos on past seasons.

“I went on a few different times [previously], but it was always in a very serious way,” she said. “I think the fans always thought I was a b-tch or something, you know?”

Now that she’s been shown in a more “comical” way, she’s unsure what she’ll do next.

“They show a lot of me, like, not knowing how to plug stuff in, or funny things like that, and I talk in a funny voice sometimes,” she told Town & Country. “People that don’t know me think that’s how I am. It’s just these silly kinds of things. And it’s just so weird to see yourself. This is the first time in my life that I’ve let my guard down”

When asked if she would consider returning for the 12th season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” Hilton said she wants to see the rest of the episodes before making a decision on a possible return.

“You know what, let’s see,” she told the outlet. “Let’s see how I’m edited.”

READ NEXT: Kathy Hilton’s Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts