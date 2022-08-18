RHOBH Alum on Kathy Hilton: ‘She’s More Aware Than She Lets On’

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” stars Kathy Hilton and Crystal Kung Minkoff made a joint appearance during an August 2022 episode of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.” During the episode, Hilton participated in a segment, which tested her abilities in recognizing famous people. She proceeded to misidentify singer Lizzo as Gabourey Sidibe, who starred in the film “Precious.”

“Precious? I don’t know her,” said Hilton when shown a picture of Lizzo.

Minkoff chimed in that “She is precious though. Lizzo is precious.”

During the August 11 episode of their podcast “Two Ts In A Pod,” former “RHOBH” star Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and “Real Housewives of Orange County” personality Tamra Judge shared their thoughts on the matter.

“I wanted to hide through the television screen — but Precious isn’t the name of the actress either. There’s so much that is wrong with this,” said Arroyave.

She also noted that Hilton was able to recognize former “RHOC” personality Vicki Gunvalson and “Real Housewives of Potomac” star Karen Huger on “WWHL.”

“But here’s the part that I found a little bit peculiar, you don’t know who Ryan Reynolds or Justin Timberlake or Lizzo are but you do know who Karen Huger and Vicki Gunvalson are? Because they follow you [on social media]?” said Arroyave.

Judge then referenced that Hilton is known for having difficulty navigating social media.

“Which is so weird because literally on social media she’s so awkward, she’ll put her phone number there not knowing how it works, but she knows who follows her,” said the “RHOC” star.

Arroyave suggested that she believes Hilton downplays her intelligence in certain circumstances.

“Well, I think it’s because she’s more aware. As I said, which got me in a little bit trouble, she’s more aware than she lets on,” stated the “RHOBH” alum.

The All In founder clarified that she did not “think in this instance with Lizzo that was playing dumb.”

“I think she realized that she stepped in it and you could see her demeanor change — to me, her demeanor changed after that,” said the former reality television personality.

Sources Shared Information About Kathy Hilton to E! News

E! News reported that an insider informed the publication that Hilton is upset by the “WWHL” moment.

“She gets a little nervous when she is on live TV. Kathy is a very sensitive person and would never intentionally hurt anyone’s feelings,” shared the insider.

A different unidentified person also asserted that Hilton did not intend to be offensive.

“Kathy would never want to offend anyone at all. She doesn’t know who anyone is,” asserted the second source.

Crystal Kung Minkoff Spoke About Kathy Hilton in a May 2022 Interview

Minkoff spoke about Hilton during a May 2022 interview with Access Hollywood. The 39-year-old shared that she was pleased fans were able to see that Hilton is humorous during the show’s eleventh season.

“I’ve known Kathy a long time and so I know all sides of her. And I think last year, they just showed this funny part of her which I think was important because before, Kathy’s so elusive right?” stated Minkoff. “She’s like the mother of these very famous women and it’s like how did she get these kids to this place? She’s so fancy and whatever, but it’s like she’s just a real person too.”

New episodes of “RHOBH” premiere Wednesdays on Bravo.

