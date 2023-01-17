Fans Can’t Get Over Kathy Wakile’s New Look

Former “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Kathy Wakile shared some new pictures of herself ahead of the new year, and fans think she looks great.

The former reality star appeared as a full-timer on RHONJ from season 3 through season 5 before dropping into a “friend of” role for two additional seasons. In May 2014, Wakile released a statement to E! News about her departure.

“I’m so happy to be part of the Bravo family. I have enjoyed being a RHONJ Housewife and have now agreed to terms that give me the opportunity to film the show in a way which better suits my lifestyle. I’ve been able to get to know the new girls on my terms while remaining free to focus on other great things, including the expansion of my businesses,” she said.

“With everything in life, the key to growing and evolving is adapting to change and what my family and close friends tell me, that is my strong suit. The most important thing is being happy, healthy and pursuing your dreams, which I have to say is something I get to experience everyday. I am looking forward to the viewers sharing with my family and I, including my sister Rosie, in all we have been up to since last season and thank them for the continuous support,” she added.

In the time since, a lot has changed for Wakile — included her look.

Here’s what you need to know:

Wakile Debuted a Shorter Hairstyle Before the New Year

On December 30, 2022, Wakile shared some pictures of herself with her husband Richard for the couple’s “last date night” of the year. In the photo, which was taken in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Kathy Wakile showed off a shorter hairstyle and got leggy in a black minidress.

The comments section of the post quickly filled up with positive messages from fans and RHONJ stars alike.

“You look the best you’ve ever looked! Love the hair! Love the outfit! You look fantastic and very happy! Life is good!” former RHONJ star Jacqueline Laurita wrote.

“Gorg!!” Margaret Josephs commented, adding a string of emoji.

“Kathy is looking Absolutely Amazing!!! Love the new look,” a fan added.

“Kathy, you look amazing!! Love the hair, love the outfit, and love your smile. Keep doing what your [sic] doing! Happy new year!” a fourth comment read.

“You are going full Benjamin Button and aging in reverse! Love the dress, and basically the two of you in general. Happy 2023 to you and yours,” a fifth Instagram user said.

The Wakiles Sold Their Home in Franklin Lakes

There’s no question that 2022 was a big year for the Wakiles as they moved out of their Franklin Lakes, New Jersey, home.

“This time 7 years ago, we were moving into a home my parents built with every inch of their heart. Ready for the next chapter, we filled this home with so many truly special memories and even a few terribly hard ones. I met my husband living here and I walked down the stairs my parents envisioned me walking down on my wedding day,” Kathy Wakile’s daughter Victoria wrote on Instagram in November 2022.

“We weren’t raised in this home, but we definitely grew up here. I am so incredibly proud of my parents and our family. The truth is, my home is wherever they are but so much love lived here and love will always live here. May God continue to bless, protect and watch over this home and the new family that follows! Here’s to our next chapter, together,” the caption concluded.

Although Kathy Wakile hasn’t revealed where she and her husband have ended up, she did say that they were “super excited” for their “next project,” according to Bravo.

