‘Real Housewives’ Star Issues Public Apology to Andy Cohen

Andy Cohen has received a public apology from a “Real Housewives” star.

The apology came from Katie Rost, who appeared on season 1 of “The Real Housewives of Potomac.” Rost was demoted to a “friend of” after the first season of the franchise, and eventually phased out. While she still makes appearances on the show, she claims that Bravo fired her, according to Showbiz Cheatsheet.

“She didn’t want us to shoot anything in her personal life, including her home, anything she was doing. She was shutting everything down anyway,” a source told Page Six following Rost’s demotion. She has gone on social media and made comments about the production of the show, and has seemed fairly salty about losing her champagne glass for years.

In 2019, for example, when Rost was asked on Twitter why she was “fired” by Bravo, she responded.

“Cause I say wayyyyyyyyy soooooooo much! And I pull no punches! They are dumb, dont respect talent, apparently could give zero f**** about cameramen and have jumped the shark this season, built on a storyline from Truly Original that is truly offensive. I’m not the mess. They are,” she wrote.

Now, she’s apologizing.

Rost Apologized to Cohen on Instagram

On April 13, 2022, Rost took to Instagram to apologize to Cohen for past statements that she made. It seems as though she wants her full-time spot back.

“I would like to issue a public apology, for statements I made that weren’t cool in the past to Andy Cohen. And I do want a job. And I swear I will totally behave. I’m also sorry for my temper tantrums. I feel no thirst. I just want to work. And I’m hot and amazing and so I’m issuing this statement publicly,” Rost captioned a topless photo of herself.

Several people commented on the post, many wanting Rost back when RHOP returns.

“We love you nd need you on the show,” one person wrote.

“Your presence is certainly missed and needed. #BringKatieBack,” added another.

There Have Been Rumors That Rost Will Be Back in a Full Time Role

Over the past few months, there have been all kinds of rumors about which women will be staying and who might be leaving.

Rost was spotted filming with the cast in early April 2022, leading many to believe that she’s about to make a return, according to Showbiz Cheatsheet. Her apology to Cohen seems to be a step in the right direction — as he is the executive producer on the show — and fans took to Reddit to discuss.

As for what Rost actually said that was directed at Cohen, some say that she called him “dumb” while others say that he insults against him were far more serious.

“I’m sorry I said you were dumb. Maybe I meant you were stupid I dunno,” one Redditor wrote, pretending to be Rost.

“Apparently after s4 reunion she implied he’s was a pedo… like, not gonna be easy to forgive that,” someone else added, repeating what appears to be an unconfirmed rumor.

