Things Went South for Joe Gorga at RHONJ Reunion Taping: Report

Joe Gorga was in attendance for the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” season 12 reunion taping, which was filmed in March 2022. Over the past few years, the house husbands have had a role in the reunions because they’ve become such a big part of the show — especially the Jersey husbands.

On season 12, there was quite a bit of drama that seemed to follow Gorga around. In fact, a fight with his niece Gia Giudice kicked off the season. Gorga later revealed that the argument — in which Giudice told her uncle to stop talking badly about her dad amongst other things — almost caused him to quit the show.

“I was shocked. Think about that. Alright, I’ll deal with my sister. I’ll deal with my brother-in-law. I’ll deal with all that nonsense, right? But not my niece. You know what that did to me?” Gorga told Melissa Pfeister on the March 23, 2022, episode of the “Side Piece” podcast.

“You know, I wasn’t filming after that. I didn’t film for, I don’t think I filmed for a month. Three weeks. I was quitting. Yeah. Production kind of slowed down, they weren’t even filming as much. I wasn’t there. They were just doing outside stuff… I was going to quit. I was done,” he added.

Now, a report indicates that Gorga threatened to quit the show again — this time at the reunion.

Here’s what you need to know:

Gorga Got Upset While Talking About His Fight With His Niece

It seems obvious that host Andy Cohen would bring up the fight between Gorga and his niece during the reunion, and, according to Page Six, that’s exactly what happened.

While it’s unclear exactly what was said, a source told the outlet that Gorga got upset and stormed off the set.

“I quit. It’s not worth it. This is my family. I’m done,” Gorga said, according to the source. The insider went on to say that Cohen told Teresa Giudice to go talk to her brother; it’s unclear why Gorga’s wife, Melissa Gorga, wouldn’t have been the one asked to calm her husband down.

“Andy said to Tre, ‘Go get your brother. We cannot have him quitting the show. Go get him,'” the source explained to Page Six.

There Were Rumors That Gia Was Supposed to Be at the Reunion

Gia took on more of a role on season 12 of RHONJ, and was almost more of a “friend of” than just Teresa’s daughter. Perhaps for this reason, many people wondered if she would be in attendance at the reunion.

A blind published by Bravo and Cocktails ahead of the taping claimed that Gia was going to take the stage for at least part of the reunion.

“As this housewives show prepares to film its latest reunion, I have it on good authority to reveal that one of the housewife’s children has been invited to make a guest appearance during filming. Producers feel because they have been involved with some of the adult drama more so than ever in the history of the show this season (and will continue to be as the season progresses), producers feel they should hear their side of things. Why they have chosen to get more involved, how it felt, where they stand with the other adults, etc,” the blind, posted on March 29, 2022, read.

The reunion came and went, however, and there weren’t any reports that the 21-year-old was at the event.

During his sit-down with Pfeister — which occurred before the reunion — Gorga said things were “okay” between him and Gia.

“We’re okay. I mean, listen. Is it okay? I mean, deep down inside you look at ’em like, ‘do you really feel that way?'” Gorga said. No word on whether or not anything has changed since the reunion.

