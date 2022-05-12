Real Housewives Star Sparks Concern After Posting ‘Upsetting’ Video

Katie Rost, former star of “The Real Housewives of Potomac,” went on a bit of a posting spree on Instagram on May 11 but it was a video she shared of herself dancing while in her bathtub that sparked concern among some of her fans.

Rost, 41, posted the video of herself getting pumped up and motivated to the song “Breathe” by Fabolous and wrote as the caption, “Unapologetically Katie (just a reminder that I ain’t playin around) #hustle and when you get tired, keep that #hustleharder (Charlie Sheen can make moves but I can’t?…. Get the F*** outta here) #Rostmoves.” Here is the video:

One person shared the clip on Reddit and wrote, “What is going on with Katie Rost? Check out this post she just uploaded on IG!” Someone pointed out in the thread that Rost has often posted and deleted other similar content or “sad things.” Many expressed the hope that the former Bravo star, who recently publicly asked Cohen for her job on RHOP back, is doing okay.

There Were a Lot of Concerned Fans Who Wrote That They Were Worried About Rost

The Reddit thread created with Rost’s video picked up dozens of comments from fans who expressed concern about the former Bravo star. “I don’t think she’s v stable,” one person wrote. “I’m actually really worried about her,” someone replied.

Someone said, “I loved Katie…hope she’s doing ok.” Another stated, “she needs help and I hope someone is looking after her. She hasn’t been well in a couple years now.” Someone shared that they thought Rost was struggling with custody issues.

“This is upsetting,” someone else wrote. “Not gonna lie. It gives big manic energy whatever the cause.” Another said, “I feel so bad for her, seeing her this way. I hope a friend or family member can step in and support her so she doesn’t make any further posts.” Another person wrote, “Oh dear…hoping she can find some peace. I love her.”

Someone pointed out that she seemed very different than during her Bravo days. “It’s crazy how different she was on S1 of RHOP,” they wrote. “I’m struggling to even believe this is the same person.” “She is not well,” someone else said. “This is just sad to see,” another agreed.

Rost Recently Begged Andy Cohen to Bring Her Back on RHOP

Rost, 41, appeared on the first season of “The Real Housewives of Potomac” in 2016 as a socialite who organized big galas. She was less present during season 2 and didn’t appear at all in season 3. Rost appeared for a short time on season 4 as a friend of the housewives but didn’t attend the reunion and didn’t return to the Bravo show.

The mother of three recently begged Bravo head Andy Cohen to allow her back on the show and apologized for past comments she’d made. On April 13, she posted, “I would like to issue a public apology, for statements I made that weren’t cool in the past to Andy Cohen. And I do want a job. And I swear I will totally behave. I’m also sorry for my temper tantrums. I feel no thirst. I just want to work .”

On May 9, she posted, “Andy, Rost wants attention. She is a terrible child! She is super fucking annoying. But she wants daddy to give her a job. ( if it doesn’t work out the welfare office will step …. But they need evidence she tried…. It’s a rule .. and stuff.”

Rost has three children with her ex-husband Dr. James Orsini and the couple was embroiled in a difficult custody battle back in 2019. That year, Rost announced her engagement to a new man who she said she met just after suffering a devastating miscarriage, Page Six reported. However, their relationship didn’t last and the former Bravo star announced the engagement was over in December 2019.

