Fans Rally Around ‘Real Housewives’ Star After She Shares Photos From Hospital

A “Real Housewives of Potomac” star has provided fans with an update after entering rehab.

“I’m so thankful and I will share my journey… there is no shame in admitting you have been prescribed things and those things are now hurting you physically. There is no shame in being honest,” Katie Rost, who has appeared on several seasons of RHOP, wrote in an Instagram caption.

In a subsequent Instagram update, Rost told her fans that she had been suffering seizures and was hoping to work on her health in more ways than one. In her most recent update from rehab, Rost looked great as she smiled for the camera. Rost is a couple of days in to her 30-day treatment program.

Rost Shared a Photo From Her Room at the National Institute of Health

Valium, delicious meals here at NIH , awesome nurses, tons of energy, no real idea of what to do with it, stuff like that = rehab. I’m all in baby pic.twitter.com/CLZzYLlbqa — Katie Rost (@KatieRost) November 5, 2022

On November 5, 2022, Rost shared a selfie from her hospital bed.

“Valium, delicious meals here at NIH , awesome nurses, tons of energy, no real idea of what to do with it, stuff like that = rehab. I’m all in baby,” she tweeted.

The National Institute of Health (NIH) has a rehabilitation program that offers patients the support they need to improve their quality of life.

“Rehabilitation Medicine professionals at the NIH Clinical Center collaborate in and support biomedical research. They initiate research in rehabilitation sciences by providing innovative rehabilitation services and developing, investigating and applying measurements and treatments of impairments, disabilities and handicaps pertaining to human function,” reads an excerpt from the NIH website.

Well wishes from fans have poured in on social media, with many wishing Rost nothing but the best as she continues on her rehab journey.

“We’re all rooting for you Katie! It’s going to be tough, but I really hope she makes progress. I’ve always enjoyed Katie and wanted the best for her,” one person commented on a Reddit thread about Rost’s rehab update.

“So proud of her for getting help and so appreciative of how open and honest she is about it. We need to stop making people going to rehab or being in recovery a point of shame and rather a sign of strength and posts like this help. Wishing her the best,” someone else added.

Rost Had a Liver Scan & Everything Looked Good

On November 7, 2022, Rost shared that doctors performed a FibroScan on her liver. She received some positive results, with the tech telling her that everything looked “perfect.”

“You are not inconveniencing G-d by praying boldly. Bold prayers get G-ds attention. Bold prayers cause angels to go to work. Bold prayers open doors you could never open. Bold prayers turn impossible situations around,” she captioned her post.

In another update, Rost admitted that she doesn’t like hospitals but is really doing well at NIH.

“NIH is so clean and the staff is attentive and kind. Thank G-d I ended up in this program. The last place I was shipped off to in Baltimore after my seizure was like a PRISON in HELL. This is so much better. It REALLY matters where you are for treatment! Thankyou to the people who fought to get me here,” she captioned an Instagram post on November 3, 2022.

