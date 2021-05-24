Kelly Dodd Blasts Chrissy Teigen on Instagram

Kelly Dodd is not holding back when it comes to sharing her feelings about star Chrissy Teigen.

On May 22, 2021, the “Real Housewives of Orange County” star commented on an Instagram post on Page Six’s account, which was promoting an article about Teigen’s recent cyberbullying scandals.

It seems like Dodd has some beef with Teigen after the star had slammed the RHOC cast earlier this year. Teigen took to Twitter in January 2021 to express her dislike for the franchise, writing, “Man I’m home catching up on OC housewives and it’s so uncomfortable mean to me now. You’d think mean would be at least juicy and entertaining (it has been before) but now I’m like…grossed out and uncomfortable at the shit they say to each other.”

Man I’m home catching up on OC housewives and it’s so uncomfortable mean to me now. You’d think mean would be at least juicy and entertaining (it has been before) but now I’m like…grossed out and uncomfortable at the shit they say to each other — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 4, 2021

Now, however, Dodd is fighting back at Teigen’s previous comments. “What’s ironic is that she has the audacity to say, I’m mean and our show is hard to watch because it’s so mean,” Dodd wrote in the comment section of Page Six’s Instagram post on May 22, 2021. “Karma is a b****. #rhoc.”

Teigen Has Come Under Fire for Her Social Media Comments Lately

In May 2021, Teigen came under fire after it was discovered that she had cyberbullied media personality, Courtney Stodden, on Twitter. According to Page Six, in 2011, Teigen taunted Stodden, writing to her, “Go. To. Sleep. Forever.” She also wrote to the star, “I hate you.”

Around that same time, other offensive tweets of Teigen’s were uncovered. Also in 2011, Teigen made fun of Lindsay Lohan for cutting herself, writing, “Lindsay adds a few more slits to her wrist when she sees Emma Stone.” Lohan has opened up about cutting and self-harm in the past, according to Page Six.

Due to her tweets, many of Teigen’s partnerships have cut ties with the star. Teigen’s cookware line has been dropped from Target and Macy’s, and department store Blomingdale’s also canceled an event they were supposed to have with her in May 2021, according to The Daily Mail.

Teigen Apologized to Stodden About the Tweets

I have tried to connect with Courtney privately but since I publicly fueled all this, I want to also publicly apologize. I’m so sorry, Courtney. I hope you can heal now knowing how deeply sorry I am. — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 12, 2021

After Stodden came forward about the tweets, Teigen took to her Twitter to apologize to the star. “I have tried to connect with Courtney privately but since I publicly fueled all this, I want to also publicly apologize,” Teigen wrote on May 12, 2021. “I’m so sorry, Courtney. I hope you can heal now knowing how deeply sorry I am.”

On May 12, Teigen also thanked for fans for holding her accountable for the situation. “Not a lot of people are lucky enough to be held accountable for all their past bulls*** in front of the entire world,” Teigen tweeted. “I’m mortified and sad at who I used to be. I was an insecure, attention seeking troll. I am ashamed and completely embarrassed at my behavior…”

Teigen continued, writing, “I have worked so hard to give you guys joy and be beloved and the feeling of letting you down is nearly unbearable, truly. These were not my only mistakes and surely won’t be my last as hard as I try but god I will try!!”



