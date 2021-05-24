Andy Cohen Teases ‘Really Good’ RHOP Season Six Premiere

It looks like “Real Housewives of Potomac” fans are in for a great season.

During a recent Instagram Live on May 19, Andy Cohen gave his thoughts on the upcoming season of “The Real Housewives of Potomac,” indicating that it was going to be well worth watching.

“I watched the first episode this morning, actually,” Cohen revealed during the Live. “It was really great … It’s really good. I can promise you that.”

And, just a few days after Cohen spoke about the upcoming premiere, the season six trailer for “The Real Housewives of Potomac” was released, promising tons of drama between the ladies. Not only did the trailer feature a blowout fight between Candiace Dillard and newbie Mia Thornton, but it also showed drama between Gizelle Bryant and Karen Huger, as well as Wendy Osefo and Bryant.

The new season of “The Real Housewives of Potomac” is set to air on Wednesday, July 11, at 8/7c on Bravo.

Cohen Received Backlash After the Most Recent ‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ Reunion Special

After last season’s “Real Housewives of Potomac” reunion, Cohen received a lot of backlash from fans after they felt like he was biased towards Candiace Dillard regarding her physical altercation with Monique Samuels. However, Cohen maintained that production cut out much of what he said to Dillard, making it appear as if he was against Samuels.

“I was really pushing for this to be four parts,” Cohen revealed during a January 2021 episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” as captured by The Jasmine Brand. “I really talked to Candiace a lot about her role in this and the fact that a lot of people think she provoked it, and she said ‘drag me.’ We talked about that in relation to what Kenya and Porsha went through, and I don’t think enough of that made it in the show, clearly. So, there you go.”

Cohen continued, “It’s not good to know unless we aired it. I don’t think it makes any difference because I know a lot of people were very upset.”

One ‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ Star Admitted That Last Season Was ‘Heavy’

During a recent April 2021 interview with Entertainment Tonight, star Candiace Dillard admitted that last season of “The Real Housewives of Potomac” was tough for the cast, explaining that it was “dark” and “heavy.”

“Season 5 was dark,” Dillard admitted to the outlet. “It was very heavy and it took on a life of its own, right? It became bigger than all of us, even, I’m close to several of our producers and it affected everybody, not just the cast, but everyone.”

Dillard continued, explaining why she thought that Monique Samuels’ choice to leave the show ahead of season six was the right one. “So, anytime you have a dark cloud, when that cloud is removed, it obviously lifts the morale of the group and allows a space for us to move forward,” Dillard said. “And it’s just up to us to take that path and move forward. And I would hope … that that’s what we’re able to do.”

