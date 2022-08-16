LOOK: Kelly Dodd’s Husband Rick Leventhal Shows Off New Nose

Kelly Dodd shared a new video of her husband, Rick Leventhal, and he looked a little different.

The “Real Housewives of Orange County“ alum married the former Fox News correspondent in October 2020, a little over a year after meeting him through Ramona Singer at a party in the Hamptons, according to People. Dodd, 46, has called Leventhal, 62, her “partner in crime” and “best friend,” and she was by his side when he made a major tweak to his face.

Here’s what you need to know:

Rick Leventhal Got a Nose Job & Kelly Dodd Documented It

Play

RICK’S NOSE JOB: GRAND REVEAL! It only took 62 years to work up the courage for a rhinoplasty… and I'm so glad I waited so Dr. Michael Niccole at CosmetiCare could perform the surgery! Here is the full story, from our pre-op consultation thru the removal of the splint ten days after the procedure. Thanks to CosmetiCare for living up… 2022-08-16T13:00:05Z

In a post shared on Instagram on August 16, 2022, Dodd teased her husband’s plastic surgery. “From pre-op to the big reveal!” she wrote, before thanking @cosmeticare_ for taking care of her man.

The former RHOC star later posted a 15-minute video on the “The Rick and Kelly Show” YouTube page which documented the process.

“It only took 62 years to work up the courage for a rhinoplasty… and I’m so glad I waited so Dr. Michael Niccole at CosmetiCare could perform the surgery!” Leventhal revealed on YouTube page. “Here is the full story, from our pre-op consultation thru the removal of the splint ten days after the procedure.”

In a consult with his doctor, Leventhal was seen expressing concern that his nose would be too small after his surgeon said he would “bring the hump down” and “de-fat” and “slim down” the nose. The doctor promised him he would not take too much off.

While driving to his surgery, Leventhal admitted that he was feeling “a little nervous” about it all. He also joked that Dodd told him he had to get his nose done or she would leave him, before clarifying, “She did not say that!”

“My nose is definitely something that could use a little slimming down,” he explained in the video.

“You know the main thing is you come to find out when you get older, your nose and your ears continue to grow,” he added. “The only things apparently they grow are your nose and your ears as you get older. And I’ve seen my dad and my uncle….”

Other footage showed Leventhal headed to the operating room, post-op with bandages on his nose, as well as the final reveal as Dr. Niccole removed the bandages.

“No more hook,” the doctor said as he took off the dressing. “You’ve got an Italian nose now!”

Fans Reacted to Rick Leventhal’s New Nose

On social media, fans weighed in on Leventhal’s new nose. While some wondered why he waited so long to take the plunge, others congratulated him on finally fixing something about his looks that was bothering him.

“Men want to feel and look good too!! Wishing a quick and successful recovery. I hope you love your results,” one fan wrote on Instagram.

“Aww Rick I’m so glad you have done something for yourself that makes you happy,” another wrote in a YouTube comment. “You deserve to be happy. … Also, a celebrity being open and transparent about plastic surgery!? It’s rare these days!”

Dodd is also a longtime patient of Dr. Niccole. According to the Longview News-Journal, Dr. Niccole was a recent guest on Dodd and Leventhal’s YouTube series.

“You have been my plastic surgeon for over ten years!” Dodd said to the doctor. “This face, this body, it’s all thanks to you and your staff. I’ve always felt that if something bothers you so much that you can’t stand it, fix it. It’s a true investment in yourself.”

READ NEXT: Teresa Giudice’s Daughter Audriana Looks All Grown Up in New Photos