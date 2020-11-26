Vicki Gunvalson Calls Out Kelly Dodd as ‘Vile’

In a recent statement, former Real Housewives of Orange County star Vicki Gunvalson called out Kelly Dodd, slamming her behavior during the coronavirus pandemic.

Over the weekend, it was reported that Dodd’s mother was in the hospital with the coronavirus. Previously, Dodd had called the coronavirus “God’s way of thinning out the herd.” In a statement to Champion Daily, Gunvalson spoke about her reaction to finding out Dodd’s mom was sick.

“While I am saddened to hear of Kelly’s Mom being in the ICU with Covid- and hope she gets a speedy recovery- it would be remiss for anyone to not think about and recall the endless months Kelly has spent making a complete mockery of the virus,” Gunvalson said to Champion Daily on November 23. “Kelly has gone above and beyond to completely make a joke out of it- the virus, mask wearing, the people dying from it, and more. Let us not forget she claimed coronavirus was God’s way of thinning the herd. If she really feels that way, then is her Mom part of the herd God should be thinning? One would think not.”

Gunvalson continued, slamming Dodd as a “vile person.” Gunvalson told Champion Daily, “Kelly may not even be in contact with her Mom at this point. An Instagram exchange showed her brother asking for prayers for their Mom in the ICU and Kelly responding that her Mom has her blocked. What this comes down to is Kelly is an absolutely vile person.”

Gunvalson was a cast member on The Real Housewives of Orange County from seasons 1-14.

Vicki Gunvalson Called Kelly Dodd a ‘Living Nightmare’

In the second half of her statement, Gunvalson called Dodd a “living nightmare” and said that Dodd makes “reckless” comments. “Kelly is a living nightmare who continues to make reckless comments with no regard for the impact her words may have,” Gunvalson told Champion Daily. “While I continue to be surprised Bravo would continue to endorse her behavior- especially given all of the fan pushback on social media regarding the horrendous things she’s said- time will tell if she will remain on the show or not.”

Throughout the past few months, Dodd has stirred up a lot of controversies. During Dodd’s bachelorette party in October, she wore a hat that read “Drunk Wives Mater,” which she showed off on her Instagram page. Many found the hat insulting and disrespectful towards the Black Lives Matter movement. Additionally, Dodd has undermined the seriousness of the pandemic, previously saying that “people were going to die” and claiming that “no one was dying” of the virus in Orange County, according to Page Six.

Kelly Dodd Recently Questioned the Importance of Masks

Even with medical professionals recommending that people wear masks while in public, Dodd recently took to Instagram to question the importance of the masks, after it was reported that her mother was sick. In the Instagram comment section of a photo she posted on November 21, Dodd wrote, “If your pants can’t contain a fart 💨 you think a strip of fabric can contain a virus 🦠.”

In response to another comment asking her if she still thought her mom’s COVID-19 case was “God’s way of thinning out the herd,” Dodd wrote, “She’s not dying abs she’s not on a ventilator.. it’s her blood sugars we are worried about!”

