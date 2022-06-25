Fans React To Kelly Dodd’s Post About Ex-Husband

Former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Kelly Dodd and her ex-husband, Michael J. Dodd, divorced in 2017 after 11 years of marriage. The former couple shares a 16-year-old daughter named Jolie. On June 19, Kelly took to her Instagram Stories to share a video of her husband, Rick Leventhal, and Jolie spending time together on Father’s Day, which elicited a response from a social media user.

“Father’s day your daughter it’s not with her dad,” wrote the Instagram user.

Kelly responded to the message and shared the correspondence on her Instagram Stories.

“She’s with me and her stepdad who loves her very much and took us on vacation. Her dad had every opportunity to take her on vacation. But hasn’t in five years, what’s your problem,” replied the former “RHOC” star.

Kelly also captioned the post by sharing that she believes “Jolie’s Dad Michael Dodd is a d**** bag.”

Reddit Users Shared Their Opinions on Kelly Dodd’s Instagram Story

On June 20, a Reddit user uploaded a screenshot of Kelly’s Instagram story on the Bravo Real Housewives subreddit.

“Kelly is vile,” read the post.

Several social media users flocked to the post’s comments section to share their opinions on the matter.

“I feel so bad for Jolie. I can’t imagine what this is like for her to deal with,” wrote one commenter.

Quite a few commenters noted that they believed Kelly was not in the wrong for posting the Instagram Story.

“Kelly is a piece of garbage but this one story post isn’t exactly the smear campaign people are making it out to be. Saying her stepdad loves her and her dad could take her on vacation if he wanted to is a pretty mild response for anyone asking why their kid isn’t with the other parent,” wrote a commenter.

“Exactly. The comment asking why Jolie isn’t with her dad seems more rude than Kelly’s response to me. I don’t like Kelly at all, but this is almost the least offensive thing she’s ever said,” added another.

“Kelly may be a trashcan but people are weird af for messaging or commenting this type of s***. You wouldn’t walk up to someone on the street and say it don’t message someone you don’t know,” chimed in a different person.

A different Reddit user started a separate thread, wherein they condemned Dodd’s, Instagram Story.

“You don’t bash your kids dad on socialI am sorry but Kelly Dodds post about Jolie’s dad on her story is just a new low. This woman has issues with everyone. At what point is she going to look in the mirror and realize it is not everyone else,” read a portion of the post.

The Reddit user also referenced Leventhal has an estranged relationship with his daughter, Veronica Leventhal.

Quite a few commenters shared that they had similar opinions about Kelly.

“I feel sorry for Jolie. She just had her 16 Birthday 🎂 Kelly needs to stfu,” wrote a Bravo fan.

“You are right! As a child of a contentious divorce, I am so glad social media didn’t exist when I was growing up. It only hurts Jolie and Smelly Dodd is too dense to ever consider this,” shared another.

“I will die on this hill. It does not matter what issues, if any the dad or mom has. When a parent publicly bashes thIe other parent it says much more about them then the parent they are bashing. No matter what, Jolie is a part of Kelly & Michael and when she says s*** about him she is saying s*** about her own child. As her child is a part of him. Honestly, this is divorce counseling for dummies. It is one of the first things they tell you and explain to a parent is absolutely harmful emotionally & psychologically to the child/children.In all of the crap Kelly does, this is what defines her true character. Her desire to s*** on Michael is more then her desire to protect her child. She is a s***** person & mom,” stated a Reddit user.

Kelly Dodd Discussed Her Ex-Husband in March 2022

Kelly spoke about her ex-husband and his girlfriend during a March 2022 interview on “Jeff Lewis Live,” hosted by former Bravo personality Jeff Lewis. She claimed that Michael requested money from her and “comes after Rick.” She also accused his girlfriend of telling Jolie “to get the f out of her house,” which caused them to have an issue.

“So right then and there, that’s when things started going bad because she told my daughter to get the f out of her dad’s house and Michael did not stick up for his daughter and that’s why I don’t have her going over there anymore,” said Kelly.

