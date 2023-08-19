Kenya Moore Responds to NeNe Leakes’ Claims About RHOA

Kenya Moore sat down with Carlos King on his podcast “Reality with The King” a few weeks after her former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” co-star NeNe Leakes was interviewed by him.

During Leakes’ conversation with King, she said she hadn’t watched RHOA since her departure from the show after season 12 but had seen some clips. “As far as I’m concerned they’re all sitting in my house, the house that I built,” she told him. “And it seems like it’s tumbling down.”

King asked Moore during their conversation if she agreed with Leakes and Moore replied, “She built the house but it got foreclosed on… She didn’t pay the bills,” she laughed. Despite Moore’s shady dig at Leakes, Moore acknowledged that she missed having the OG star on RHOA.

“If I’m being honest, yeah [I miss her on RHOA],” she told King. “She is a force all on her own. You can’t take that away from her. That’s one thing about me, I am never not going to give you your flowers and I’m never going to discount what you contributed to any space that you’re in. She was a major force of Real Housewives and you can’t ever erase that from her.”

NeNe Leakes Said She Felt Like RHOA Changed After Kenya Moore Joined the Show

Moore and Leakes had a very up-and-down relationship on RHOA and often feuded during their time together on the Bravo show. While speaking with King about RHOA, Leakes said she felt that the show changed a lot when Moore joined. She clarified that she didn’t think Moore was the one who changed it herself but that her arrival coincided with RHOA becoming different.

Leakes said in the earlier seasons, she felt as though the cast members were showing their authentic selves and real relationships. “We didn’t pretend like we had a boyfriend when we didn’t have one,” Leakes continued. “I think once Kenya came on the show, I’m not saying that Kenya started it or did it, but I’m saying at that moment it started to be, ‘let’s create our storyline.’”

King told Leakes that some fans were of the opinion that Leakes was “threatened” by Moore joining and becoming the star of the show. The OG star replied that she never thought Moore was a star on RHOA and added that she never felt threatened by any of her castmates.

NeNe Leakes Said RHOA ‘Needs’ Kenya Moore During Her Podcast Appearance

Moore wasn’t the only one who gave Leakes credit for her time on the show and the success of the franchise as Leakes also complimented Moore’s inclusion in the cast during her chat with King.

While Leakes said she didn’t think Moore was the star of the show, she said she thought she was a great addition to RHOA and that “the show needs Kenya.” Leakes shared with listeners that she feels as though Moore is crucial to the success of the show and said none of her comments were meant to be “shady.”

